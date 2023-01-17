Queen Of Pop Madonna to embark on global greatest hits tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Queen Of Pop Madonna to embark on global greatest hits tour

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 2.51pm Updated: January 17 2023, 6.19pm
Madonna has announced a global tour featuring her greatest hits from four decades (Yui Mok/PA)
Madonna has announced a global tour featuring her greatest hits from four decades (Yui Mok/PA)

Madonna has announced a global tour featuring her greatest hits from four decades.

The Queen of Pop will visit 35 cities during Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which kicks off in Vancouver in Canada on July 15 and will be followed by stops across North America.

The 64-year-old will then cross over to Europe, where she will perform in 11 cities throughout the autumn.

The tour will include a performance at The O2 in London on October 14, as well as shows in Barcelona, Paris and Stockholm, and will finish at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 1.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour also features special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.

Madonna said: “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

It follows the superstar’s Madame X tour, which ended in 2020, with the album of the same name reaching number two in the UK charts.

A black and white video announcing the new shows features DJ Diplo, actor Jack Black and rapper Lil Wayne, and culminates with comedian Amy Schumer daring the global superstar to go on tour.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Madonna wrote: “Come join the party! #madonnacelebrationtour”

In 2022, the singer marked the 40th anniversary of her recording debut.

During the year she revisited a number of tracks which made her an international star, including a new take on her 1998 classic Frozen which she recorded with Canadian musician Sickick, and a remix of her dance hit Hung Up which she created with Dominican rapper Tokischa.

She also released two collections to celebrate topping Billboard’s dance club songs chart for the 50th time, the first recording artist to have 50 number one hits in any single Billboard chart.

The compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones featured 50 of Madonna’s favourite remixes of those chart-topping dance hits, while an abridged version, simply titled Finally Enough Love, had 16 tracks.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Madonna is introduced to the Queen at the world premiere of James Bond film Die Another Day in 2002 (PA)

These new collections marked the first album releases as part of Madonna’s reformed partnership with her previous long-time record label Warner Music Group, which produced her debut single in 1982.

On her 63rd birthday in 2021, the star announced the new music deal which will see her revisit some of her best-loved classic albums from her back catalogue.

It encompasses her 17 studio albums – including global hits such as Like A Virgin and Like A Prayer – plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations.

The deal also includes Madonna’s music produced under labels Sire, Maverick and Warner, along with her three most recent studio albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, which will join the Warner catalogue from 2025.

The Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello-winning singer has reportedly sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

– Tickets for Madonna: The Celebration Tour go on sale on January 20 at https://www.madonna.com/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented