The Courteeners make history as album reaches number one 15 years after release

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 6.02pm
Liam Fray, of the Courteeners, on the main stage at T in the Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Liam Fray, of the Courteeners, on the main stage at T in the Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said “good things come to thems that wait” after their album St Jude made history, reaching number one on the Official UK Charts almost 15 years after its original release.

The Manchester-formed rock trio’s 2008 debut have secured their first-ever number one album following the release of their 15th anniversary addition of the album – featuring remastered tracks and previously unreleased material.

St Jude has become the album with the longest time between release and reaching the top spot – 14 years nine months and 14 days after its original release, the Official UK Charts has said.

Courteeners' Liam Fray
The Courteeners’ Liam Fray after his album reached number one in the UK charts after 15 years (Official UK Charts/PA)

The band – consisting of frontman Fray, Michael Campbell and Daniel “Conan” Moores – also became the third in Official UK Chart history to reach number one with a reissued album, alongside The Rolling Stones with Goats Head Soup and Exile On Main St; and The Beatles with Abbey Road and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Fray told the Official UK Charts: “Good Things come to thems that wait. God bless the fans.”

Elsewhere, pop superstar Miley Cyrus claimed her third UK number one single with Flowers. The lead track from her upcoming eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, was the UK’s biggest first week overall since Harry Styles’ As It Was reached the top spot in May last year.

The 30-year-old previously topped the UK singles chart with We Can’t Stop in 2013 and Wrecking Ball in the same year.

