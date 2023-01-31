Branding and slogan for 2023 Eurovision song contest revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Branding and slogan for 2023 Eurovision song contest revealed

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 8.46am
The new Eurovision branding which has been unveiled on Tuesday (BBC/PA)
The slogan for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Liverpool, will be ‘United By Music’, it has been revealed.

Alongside the slogan, artwork showing hearts beating together in the colours of the Ukrainian and UK flags was also unveiled by the BBC.

Last year, Ukraine took the win with Kalush Orchestra but was deemed unable to host this year because of the Russian invasion.

As the UK came second at the European event with singer Sam Ryder, it took over the responsibility for organising the event before Liverpool was revealed as the host city.

In Liverpool, the iconic St George’s Hall and the Liverpool sign at Liverpool ONE will be dressed in the brand this week before it’s rolled out wider across the city in April. (BBC/James Stack)
The BBC said the new slogan “reflects the very origins of the contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries”.

As a “nod” to the city’s rich musical heritage and iron street signs, the corporation added, the typeface Penny Lane has been used in the branding.

The Beatles, formed in Liverpool, released the song of the same name, Penny Lane, in 1967.

The new branding is a partnership between the UK’s Superunion agency and Ukraine’s creative studio Starlight Creative.

Martin Green, managing director of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 at the BBC said: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be a truly special event and the creative look is a big part of creating that magic.

“This year’s identity sums up perfectly the amazing partnerships across the contest and more importantly the power of music to bring people together across the world.”

Olena Martynova, CEO of Starlight Creative said: “Creativity and music both have the power to unite and inspire.

“We are so proud to be part of the creative concept for such an important musical event when more than ever, we need to come together as a global community.

“For Starlight, it is an opportunity to represent Ukraine on an international stage, showcase our creative and musical ability, and create something that honours our strength and the power of unity.”

Eurovision 2022
Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 for Ukraine (Eurovision 2022/PA)

St George’s Hall and the Liverpool sign at Liverpool ONE is using the branding already before it is rolled out across the city from April.

The new branding will also be used during the Eurovision’s handover and allocation draw programme, hosted by Rylan Clark and AJ Odudu, on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday January 31 from 7pm.

The 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena on Liverpool’s waterfront will host the song contest in May.

