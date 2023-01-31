Rylan and AJ feel like ‘bride and groom’ of Eurovision after presenting ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rylan and AJ feel like ‘bride and groom’ of Eurovision after presenting ceremony

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 9.05pm Updated: January 31 2023, 11.49pm
The Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Presenter AJ Odudu said she and co-host Rylan Clark felt like the “bride and groom of Eurovision” has they hosted a handover ceremony and allocation draw ahead of this year’s song contest.

The pair presented the handover, known as the Insignia, from St George’s Hall in Liverpool on Tuesday ahead of this year’s competition, which is being held by the UK on behalf of Ukraine.

Odudu, who wore a black sequinned dress with a thigh-high split, said: “The fact that we’ve colour co-ordinated our outfits today and the fact that it’s the first Eurovision event of 2023, I genuinely feel like the bride and groom of Eurovision, self-titled.”

Kardashian Kollection For Lipsy launch party – London
AJ Odudo (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Clark, who wore a black turtle-neck with a long black coat and accessorised with a gold belt and necklace, described himself as a “Eurovision nerd”.

He said: “It’s been so fun with AJ, though, because I’m normally at Eurovision with people that live and breathe Eurovision, and AJ loves Eurovision, she is obsessed with it, but you’ve never actually come and lived in the delegation with us.

“It’s been really fun, I feel like I’ve imparted wisdom today.”

The presenters remained tight-lipped on whether they could be in the running to host the contest itself, which takes place on May 13.

Clark said: “We are just happy to be out of the house.

“All announcements for the semi-final and the final, and our entry, will be coming soon. And that is a stock answer.”

Attitude Awards – 2022
Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)

The ceremony, which saw the presenters draw names of countries to determine which semi-finals they would compete in, included a video montage of famous Ukrainians.

Odudu said: “I mean it’s brilliant to have such a joyous occasion in such an iconic building in a really inclusive city, and we are bringing everyone together

“This isn’t a pity party for Ukraine, this is something that we’re hosting on their behalf. It’s their party, it just so happens to be in Liverpool and if anyone can throw a party, it’s the city of Liverpool.”

The pair praised Liverpool and revealed they had been on a night out after arriving on Monday ahead of the ceremony.

Clark said: “Everyone’s so friendly and just welcomes you, and the fact that we’re bringing Ukraine here, I mean the welcome is just going to be absolutely ridiculous.

“From a personal note, my X Factor bootcamp was in that arena, so coming back all these years on I’m like ‘I did all that’.”

Odudu added: “It is brilliant, the music, the culture, everything about Liverpool, and it’s such a historic city as well.”

