Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tensions rise in Love Island villa as female contestant set to be dumped

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 10.41pm
Tuesday’s episode was left on a cliffhanger (ITV)
Tuesday's episode was left on a cliffhanger (ITV)

Tensions are rising in the Love Island villa, with a female contestant set to be dumped after an upcoming recoupling.

During Tuesday night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, the islanders were interrupted from celebrating Tanya Manhenga’s 23rd birthday by a text asking them to gather around the fire pit.

Islander Ellie Spence then received a further text, which read: “Tonight there will be a recoupling. The boys will pick which girl they want to couple up with. The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately.”

Who will be left unchosen and therefore forced to leave the villa will be revealed during Wednesday’s episode after Tuesday’s was left on a cliffhanger.

The recoupling comes as a number of relationships in the villa have faced issues, with Olivia Hawkins and Tom Clare coming to blows during the episode after she learnt of his secret kiss with Ellie.

The 23-year-old semi-pro footballer got himself tangled into another complicated situation after he had told 27-year-old actress and ring girl Olivia he wanted to rekindle their romance while he was still pursuing things with 25-year-old Ellie and 22-year-old bombshell Samie Elishi.

His secret actions came to the surface after Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, who recently split from Tom, told Olivia about his kiss with Ellie as she felt the actress deserved to know the truth.

After Zara revealed the information, a shocked Olivia recalled how Tom had recently confided in her that he did not like Ellie romantically.

Olivia later pulled Tom to the side to ask if he had anything to tell her and he admitted to his actions but dismissed it as “only a kiss”.

She responded by questioning his behaviour, saying: “Why would I want to get to know someone who’s just kissing everyone?

“You’ve mugged me off once, you’ve mugged me off again. If this is you being straight up with me then I don’t want to know about it.

“I don’t know what you’re in here for but you’re forgetting people’s feelings.”

Afterwards, things continued to escalate as the other islanders shared their opinions on the situation, with tensions reaching boiling point after Zara confronted Tom in front of all the other boys.

She said: “I feel like everything that’s come out of your mouth is absolute b******* and I feel like you’re playing a massive game and I’m sure your parents are proud of you because you’re showing your true colours now.”

The next morning, Tom cleared the air by apologising to Olivia for hurting her and to Ellie for not being honest about his emotions but said he had nothing to say to Zara.

PE and science teacher Kai Fagan and hairstylist Tanyel Revan’s relationship is also on the rocks after he began flirting with new bombshell Samie in front of her.

Discussing the situation, Kai, 24, said to her: “I think I was very insensitive” to which Tanyel replied: “I don’t feel like I’m your main priority and it’s put me off of you, I’m not going to lie.”

As the conversation continued, Tanyel, 26, added: “Whether you apologise or not I’m not accepting that, I’m too annoyed and I want to have my space.”

It also looks to be the end between financial adviser Ron Hall, 25, and make-up artist Lana Jenkins, 25, after he too started pursuing things with Samie.

She explained to him that she had been hurt by the situation, saying: “I know that she’s your type, but the way you made me feel was that you don’t even fancy me.”

After he told her that she was still his number one, she replied: “I don’t know if I am. We’re not going to be the same now so you can do what you want.”

Later in the beach hut, Lana confessed: “I want Ron to fight for me. I want him to feel like I’m number one. I want him to think that there’s a risk of losing me and I just don’t think he thinks like that.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

