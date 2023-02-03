Sam Smith ‘truly overwhelmed’ after Gloria goes straight to number one spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Smith ‘truly overwhelmed’ after Gloria goes straight to number one spot

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 6.02pm
Sam Smith has secured their third Official Number One album with Gloria (Official Charts Company/PA)
Sam Smith has secured their third Official Number One album with Gloria (Official Charts Company/PA)

Sam Smith has said they are “truly overwhelmed” after scoring their third number one album.

Gloria is the fourth record from the 30-year-old pop vocalist, who is due to perform at the Grammys this weekend, and features collaborations with Koffee, Jessie Reyez and Ed Sheeran.

Lead single Unholy, with German trans singer Kim Petras, went to number one in September in countries including the UK, Australia and Canada.

Smith, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, said: “Thank you to all my amazing sailors who have made Gloria this week’s number one album.

“I’m truly overwhelmed and could not have done this without you. I love you all, this is for us.”

They previously said the album “feels like a coming of age” and helped them “through some dark times”.

Smith went to number one with their 2014 debut In The Lonely Hour and 2017’s The Thrill Of It All.

Their third album, Love Goes, peaked at number two in 2020.

Sunday will see them take to the stage during the Grammys in Los Angeles for a live performance, and they are also expected to bring their boundary-pushing dress sense to the red carpet.

The Stay With Me singer prompted an online backlash this week after releasing the risque music video for recent single I’m Not Here To Make Friends, in which they wore a corset and nipple tassels while performing a suggestive routine with scantily-clad dancers.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sam Smith performing on the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

The video has been criticised by some as oversexualised, while fans of the singer have said they are a victim of double standards due to them being queer and larger in size.

Gloria has attracted mixed reviews with the NME giving it four stars and hailing it as “the most surprising, satisfying and vital work of their career”, while The Times offered only two and argued that Smith too often resorts to “cliche” to tell their story.

On the singles chart, Miley Cyrus holds on to the number one spot for a third consecutive week with Flowers.

The US pop singer outsold her closest competition, Raye’s Escapism, by more than two to one.

She claimed more than 106,000 chart units this week, including 12 million streams, once again making Flowers the most-streamed song in the UK.

