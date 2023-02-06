Lizzo dazzles with Dolce and Gabbana dress on Grammys red carpet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lizzo made an impact on the Grammys red carpet, arriving wearing a orange Dolce and Gabbana corset dress and flowing floral cape.

The US pop singer, who is nominated for five awards including best album, showed off her bold style as she posed for cameras at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Also making an impact on the red carpet were Sam Smith and Kim Petras who drew attention in matching red ensembles.

Smith, who went to number one in the UK with fourth album Gloria on Friday, wore a floor-length scarlet coat with oversized collar which they paired with a top hat.

German trans singer Petras opted for a mini-dress and matching red heels.

Taylor Swift prompted screams as she arrived on the red carpet in a sequinned blue gown baring her midriff, with some fans on social media speculating it could be a cryptic reference to her recent track Bejeweled.

The pop superstar, who earlier had won best music video with her self-directed All Too Well: The Short Film during the pre-ceremony event, matched the outfit with dazzling earrings constructed of triangles.

Lizzo (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Shania Twain (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Blac Chyna (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tom Daley (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)