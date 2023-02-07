Phil Daniels and Samantha Spiro to appear in Death In Paradise spin-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phil Daniels and Samantha Spiro to appear in Death In Paradise spin-off

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 4.13pm
Phil Daniels as Marvellous Harris in Beyond Paradise (BBC/Red Planet Pictures/PA)
Phil Daniels as Marvellous Harris in Beyond Paradise (BBC/Red Planet Pictures/PA)

Phil Daniels and Samantha Spiro are among a number of familiar faces set to make guest appearances in the upcoming comedy-drama Beyond Paradise.

The BBC One Death In Paradise spin-off will air later this month and follows DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancee Martha Lloyd after their move from Saint Marie to the Devon coast.

Rock & Chips actor Daniels, 64, and Babs’s Spiro, 54, will join Kris Marshall, who played the lead role in the original Caribbean-set detective drama for three series between 2014 and 2017, and Sally Bretton as his fiancee.

In addition, Jamie Bamber will join as a blast from Martha’s past and Jade Harrison, Montserrat Lombard, Chris Jenks, Yasmine Akram, Rufus Jones and Davood Ghadami will also make appearances.

The programme, which airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from February 24, will see the couple – who first met and fell in love when Martha was a tourist on Saint Marie – arrive in Martha’s not-so-sleepy home town of Shipton Abbott and embark on their new life in the UK.

Dan Mersh, David Reed, Ella Kenion, John Macneill, Jaye Jacobs, John Hollingworth, Ingrid Oliver and Peter De Jersey are all also set to star at various points in the series.

Samantha Spiro as Yvonne Wiley in Beyond Paradise (BBC/Red Planet Pictures/PA)

Those making guest appearances in the show will join permanent cast members including EastEnders actress Zahra Ahmadi, Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and Felicity Montagu, who played Alan Partridge’s long-suffering assistant.

Completing the guest star line-up are Edward Rowe, Kerry Howard, Pooky Quesnel, Alan Williams, Nina Singh, Annette Badland, Hannah Traylen and Lily Frazer.

Ruth Madoc, who died aged 79 after a fall last December, will feature in scenes filmed before her death.

Ruth Madoc will appear as Rosie Colbert in scenes filmed before her death in December 2022 (BBC/Red Planet Pictures/PA)

The star of screen and stage was best known for her portrayal of chief yellowcoat Gladys Pugh in BBC sitcom Hi-de-Hi!.

Each week, the six-part series will witness a new crime in Shipton Abbott, including the disappearance of an entire family, a woman claiming to have been attacked by a suspect from the 17th century and a body discovered in a crop circle.

As Det Insp Goodman acquaints himself with his new job and somewhat quirky colleagues – Ahmadi’s Det Sgt Esther Williams, Llewellyn’s Pc Kelby Hartford, and Montagu’s Margo Martins – he must also navigate life’s ups and downs with Martha as the challenges of starting a new life together put their relationship to the test.

Beyond Paradise arrives on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 24.

