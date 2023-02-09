Tamer Hassan calls for aid as he reveals he has family missing after earthquakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tamer Hassan calls for aid as he reveals he has family missing after earthquakes

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 12.21pm
Tamer Hassan (Tim Ireland/PA)
Tamer Hassan (Tim Ireland/PA)

British-Turkish actor Tamer Hassan has called for everyone to help Turkey and Syria “as much as they can” as he revealed he has family missing in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

The death toll now exceeds 16,000 after earthquakes and aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria early on Monday.

More survivors have been pulled from under the rubble of collapsed buildings but hopes of finding more people alive more than three days later are fading.

Speaking to Sky News, Hassan became emotional as he said: “We have family missing in these earthquakes that haven’t been found due to cold weather. We’re not hopeful. We’re quite worried.”

The Football Factory actor, 54, is currently based in Kyrenia, Cyprus, but said he is planning to head to Turkey in the coming days to assist with the relief efforts.

“We’re here raising money, sending over supplies and trying to find a route into Turkey and to the worst-affected areas,” he said.

“The biggest distress for me is that there are some areas that have been completely flattened with no help.”

Hassan, who is the father of Love Island star Belle Hassan, also asked for those around the world to help out in whatever way they can.

He said: “We’re literally reaching out to everyone around the world, everybody that can see what is happening here with this humanitarian disaster.

“We’re just holding our hands out for everyone to help as much as they can.”

The actor said that reports from people in the affected areas have highlighted that donations were needed as much as manpower on the ground.

“We know that everything is needed from medicine, water, petrol,” Hassan said.

Turkey Syria Earthquake
A rescuer stands in front of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, south-eastern Turkey (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

“I’m hearing horror stories about cranes being parked up there without the manpower, people don’t know how to use them.”

As emergency crews continue to search for survivors, he said he is “frightened” that people will start to turn on each other.

“People are starting to turn to survival. The cold weather, there’s no food, there’s no water, there’s no petrol, people are freezing, people are starving and that’s my biggest fear that the people will start turning on each other. If hard, fast help doesn’t come.”

Hassan also hit out at the country’s leadership, saying: “I don’t think the government there is doing enough.

“They need to step up now and do a lot more for us and unite as one so we can all help as much as we can here.”

In addition to the thousands who have been killed in Turkey and Syria, tens of thousands more are reported to be injured and have lost their homes.

