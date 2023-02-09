Another Love Islander to be dumped from the villa after the boys recouple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Another Love Islander to be dumped from the villa after the boys recouple

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 1.41pm
Love Island (Joel Anderson/ITV)
Love Island (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Another Love Islander is set to be dumped from the villa after the boys choose who they wish to recouple with.

Wednesday’s episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger as the contestants were instructed to gather around the fire pit.

Islander Lana Jenkins then received a text which read: “Tonight there’ll be a recoupling.

“The boys will pick which girl they want to couple up with.

“The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately.”

Thursday night’s instalment will see whether newcomer Claudia Fogarty will be picked by one of the male contestants after she got a number of pulses racing during the heart rate challenge.

She also seemed to build a connection with both Casey O’Gorman and Tom Clare after choosing to take them on her first dates.

Recruitment consultant Casey, 26, who recently ended things with Lana as she wanted to rekindle her relationship with Ron Hall, appeared particularly keen to pursue a connection with fashion boutique owner Claudia, 28, after describing her and their date as “perfect”.

During the recoupling, one boy will also say he is the “luckiest man in the world” as he selects his partner while another will hear they are in a “platonic friendship”.

Elsewhere in the episode, the boys will show off their culinary skills as they must prepare a romantic three-course dinner for the girls.

Shaq Muhammad, Jordan Odofin and Kai Fagan will take control of the cooking as Ron offers to be sous-chef.

Meanwhile, Will Young, Casey and Tom will take on the role of waiters and entertainers.

Will Young
Farmer Will Young (©ITV/PA)

Reflecting on the night, Shaq says: “It was actually a lot of fun cooking with everyone, we all had our roles.

“It was mostly Will singing.”

However, farmer Will fumbles his waiter role and accidentally spills a drink when the girls are enjoying their bruschetta starter.

As the couples enjoy their dessert, one pair discusses their thoughts on marriage before feeding each other chocolate-covered strawberries while another will share an unexpected kiss.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

