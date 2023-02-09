Female islander dumped from the villa following shock recoupling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Female islander dumped from the villa following shock recoupling

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 10.59pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

Tanyel Revan has been dumped from the Love Island villa after being left single following a recoupling ceremony.

The 26-year-old hairstylist from north London became the latest contestant to exit the ITV2 dating show after Jordan Odofin chose to recouple with Ellie Spence.

After Tanyel was left standing at the firepit following a recoupling in which the boys were given the opportunity to choose who they would like to partner up with, she told her disappointed islanders: “Oh my god guys, seriously, everything happens for a reason, don’t be upset.”

Ron Hall and Samie Elishi were brought to tears over the news of Tanyel’s departure.

Speaking about Tanyel in the beach hut, 25-year-old financial adviser Ron said: “I cannot speak any more highly of that girl, she is one of a kind.”

Meanwhile 22-year-old estate agent co-ordinator Samie said: “Tanyel has literally been my rock in here, she is just such a great girl.”

After leaving the villa Tanyel spoke honestly about her time in the villa, saying: “I had the most amazing time, I’ve come in single and I’ve come out single but I’m more than happy because I didn’t force anything and I stayed true to myself.”

Elsewhere in Thursday evening’s episode, tensions began to build among a number of the male islanders.

While sitting by the pool, Casey O’Gorman told a group of the boys: “I feel like we’re segregating.”

To which Shaq Muhammad replied: “It’s literally Ron and Kai, and then the rest of us.”

Even though he was not involved in the conversation, Ron appeared to feel the same. In the beach hut he said: “I feel like the boys… There’s just a little bit of a rift at the moment, it’s just frustrating to see. It’s a weird vibe at the minute.”

Despite attempts to clear the air with 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq telling the boys “there’s no bad blood, there should be no awkwardness, we should be able to talk to each other”, tensions appeared to resurface.

Following a three-course meal cooked by the male islanders – consisting of bruschetta, steak and chocolate strawberries – Shaq grew increasingly irritated with Ron who chose to avoid cleaning up in favour of talking to his partner Lana Jenkins and Shaq’s partner Tanya Manhenga.

After approaching Ron, Shaq said: “Bro I’m not being funny, we’re all washing up and we’re all cleaning so can you have your chat later.”

Speaking in the beach hut Shaq continued to air his grievances, saying: “The fact that he thought he could just go off and have a chat while we’re all cleaning, I was having none of it.”

The interaction didn’t go unnoticed by the girls, with 23-year-old biomedical student Tanya later saying: “It was so weird… even for me.”

While talking to make-up artist Lana, 25, she added: “There is friction between Ron and Shaq… That’s the truth.”

At the end of the episode viewers were given the chance to vote for who they believe is the most compatible couple, leaving those with the fewest votes at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Dylan Easton says Raith Rovers 'not fearing' Motherwell challenge after reaching another SPFL Trust…
Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Dundee ahead against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron display against Raith Rovers as he…
The St Johnstone playing field gets a bit of attention during last weekend's game against Celtic. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch will get summer attention, says Gus MacPherson but Rangers were 'very…
A 'disappointed' Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to VAR 'naivety' as Dundee United boss doubles down on Ryan…
Zander Fagerson, from Kirriemuir, returns to the Scotland team after two months out.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Martin Kennedy addressed the NFUS conference in Glasgow Picture shows; Martin Kennedy., President of NFUS. Glasgow. Supplied by NFU Scotland Date; 09/02/2023
Farmers' union demands full policy funding breakdown
Nicola Sturgeon looking thoughtful.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from Dunfermline boss James McPake's press conference including Airdrie team news and…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow
Love Island (ITV)
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison

Editor's Picks

Most Commented