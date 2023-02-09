Female islander dumped from the villa following shock recoupling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tanyel Revan has been dumped from the Love Island villa after being left single following a recoupling ceremony.

The 26-year-old hairstylist from north London became the latest contestant to exit the ITV2 dating show after Jordan Odofin chose to recouple with Ellie Spence.

After Tanyel was left standing at the firepit following a recoupling in which the boys were given the opportunity to choose who they would like to partner up with, she told her disappointed islanders: “Oh my god guys, seriously, everything happens for a reason, don’t be upset.”

Ron Hall and Samie Elishi were brought to tears over the news of Tanyel’s departure.

Speaking about Tanyel in the beach hut, 25-year-old financial adviser Ron said: “I cannot speak any more highly of that girl, she is one of a kind.”

Meanwhile 22-year-old estate agent co-ordinator Samie said: “Tanyel has literally been my rock in here, she is just such a great girl.”

After leaving the villa Tanyel spoke honestly about her time in the villa, saying: “I had the most amazing time, I’ve come in single and I’ve come out single but I’m more than happy because I didn’t force anything and I stayed true to myself.”

Elsewhere in Thursday evening’s episode, tensions began to build among a number of the male islanders.

While sitting by the pool, Casey O’Gorman told a group of the boys: “I feel like we’re segregating.”

To which Shaq Muhammad replied: “It’s literally Ron and Kai, and then the rest of us.”

Even though he was not involved in the conversation, Ron appeared to feel the same. In the beach hut he said: “I feel like the boys… There’s just a little bit of a rift at the moment, it’s just frustrating to see. It’s a weird vibe at the minute.”

Despite attempts to clear the air with 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq telling the boys “there’s no bad blood, there should be no awkwardness, we should be able to talk to each other”, tensions appeared to resurface.

Following a three-course meal cooked by the male islanders – consisting of bruschetta, steak and chocolate strawberries – Shaq grew increasingly irritated with Ron who chose to avoid cleaning up in favour of talking to his partner Lana Jenkins and Shaq’s partner Tanya Manhenga.

After approaching Ron, Shaq said: “Bro I’m not being funny, we’re all washing up and we’re all cleaning so can you have your chat later.”

Speaking in the beach hut Shaq continued to air his grievances, saying: “The fact that he thought he could just go off and have a chat while we’re all cleaning, I was having none of it.”

The interaction didn’t go unnoticed by the girls, with 23-year-old biomedical student Tanya later saying: “It was so weird… even for me.”

While talking to make-up artist Lana, 25, she added: “There is friction between Ron and Shaq… That’s the truth.”

At the end of the episode viewers were given the chance to vote for who they believe is the most compatible couple, leaving those with the fewest votes at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.