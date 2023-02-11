Stacey Solomon gives birth to her fifth child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Stacey Solomon gives birth to her fifth child

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 7.59pm
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have welcomed a baby girl (Ian West/PA)
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have welcomed a baby girl (Ian West/PA)

Stacey Solomon has given birth to her fifth baby, a girl, and shared pictures of the newborn on Instagram.

The 33-year-old singer and TV presenter rose to fame after finishing in third place on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

Solomon shared the news on Instagram that she and her husband, actor and presenter Joe Swash, had welcomed their newest child, writing on Saturday: “She’s Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.”

She added: “You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.

“We can’t believe your here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

The post featured four photos, the last of which showed Solomon and Swash smiling down at their newborn with their foreheads pressed together.

Singer Jessie J, TV presenter Kate Lawler and Loose Women were among the celebrities congratulating Solomon.

Jessie J commented on the post: “They joy I feel for all of you is overwhelming.”

Solomon announced the pregnancy on the same social media app in December last year, writing: “So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon & back bub @realjoeswashy.”

She shared a video of the moment she revealed to Swash, 41, that she was expecting another baby. In the clip he can be seen entering a bathroom where Solomon is waiting with a positive pregnancy test.