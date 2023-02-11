Boxer brings Casa Amor temptation to Love Island couples

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A professional boxer from Ipswich has been revealed as one of the contestants joining the latest series of Love Island.

Frankie Davey, 22, said he is “confident, ambitious” and has a “cheeky side to me” as he becomes one of six male bombshells to arrive at the ITV reality show’s Casa Amor second villa.

Six female bombshells will also join the show this weekend.

In previous seasons, Casa Amor was introduced as a second villa where one half of the show’s current couples were sent to be tempted by the new arrivals.

Who do you think will come out of Casa Amor even stronger? 🤔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Bk60hLXS7j — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 11, 2023

When asked to sum up his dating technique, Frankie said: “I don’t usually have to do a lot of chasing… so it might be a little bit of a switch up in the villa.

“I’m aware that I might have to take the boxing gloves off and get the grafting gloves on.”

Casa Amor islander Kain Reed, from Gateshead, said he thinks there is “good chance” he can get Samie Elishi, who is currently coupled with Tom Clare.

The 21-year-old energy consultant added: “I also like Lana (Jenkins), she’s obviously coupled up (with Ron Hall), but in Casa Amor the other boys aren’t there so we’ll have to see what happens won’t we?”

Kain will be joined by other Ryan Weekley, 22, from Nottingham, Maxwell Samuda, 23, from London, Bayley Mummery, 25, from Surrey and Martin Akinola, 27, from Dublin.

Among the new female islanders hoping to turn some heads is Sammy James, who is from Leicester and lives in Dubai.

When asked who she wants to couple up with, the 27-year-old beauty buyer said: “There’s a few… I’ve got my eye on Casey (O’Gorman). He’s my number one, he’s cheeky!

“His blue eyes remind me of the ocean and I love the ocean; it makes me feel calm and connected.”

Sanam Harrinanan, 24, from Bedford, said Kai Fagan, who is coupled with Olivia Hawkins, is her “number one” pick.

The social worker added: “Job wise I think that we’d connect a lot and I think he’s cute.”

She also has eyes for Tom who is not her “usual type” and Casey, who is currently coupled with Claudia Fogarty, as he does not seem that “serious” and she thinks she could have “fun and banter” with him.

Layla Al-Momani, 28, from Kingston, south-west London, Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, 25, from north London, Lydia Karakyriakou, 22, from Glasgow, and Lynda Flix, 22, from Salford, complete the line-up.

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday.