Home Entertainment TV & Film

Queues for reopening of Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm shop

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 2.31pm
Customers queue to get into Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop near Chadlington in Oxfordshire during the opening weekend of the shop following its winter closure (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Customers queue to get into Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop near Chadlington in Oxfordshire during the opening weekend of the shop following its winter closure (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Customers have been queuing up following the reopening of Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm shop after its winter closure.

The weekend reopening of the store near Chadlington, Oxfordshire, follows the release of the latest series of the 62-year-old TV presenter’s hit Amazon Prime TV show Clarkson’s Farm on Friday.

On Sunday, cars could be seen parked on the grass verges into the farm following the public being warned by Oxfordshire County Council earlier this week to park “safely and considerately” near the farm.

Clarkson’s Farm
Cars parked on the grass verge at Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop near Chadlington in Oxfordshire (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The council said on Facebook: “Don’t park on the A361. It’s just too dangerous. And please avoid parking on the verges of the narrow Chipping Norton Road as it causes damage.

“The farm will be doing what it can to deal with the influx of visitors, so please follow signage on the day. But bear in mind the car park is small.

“If you are directed by staff, whether you are through traffic or visiting the farm shop, please be patient with them – they are trying to keep you safe and allow traffic to flow.”

The second series of Clarkson’s Amazon series shows another year in the farm with new animals and crops as well as Clarkson’s dealings with the local council.

Clarkson, who purchased the farm in 2008 and started running it himself in 2019, has received a poor reaction from some villagers when he expanded the business to include a farm shop and restaurant.

He previously said there were “plenty” of other locals who appeared to be more receptive, and even encouraging of his work.

An order for the closing of the restaurant was appealed by Clarkson last year following two planning applications being rejected by West Oxfordshire District Council.

He subsequently said he “no longer wished” for a restaurant and wanted to develop on-site parking in a letter to the council in January.

Clarkson also co-hosts Amazon Prime TV series The Grand Tour with his former Top Gear co-presenters’ Richard Hammond and James May.

Clarkson’s Farm
The reopening follows the release of the Amazon Prime TV series Clarkson’s Farm on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Last week, the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) said it is launching an investigation into a column written by Clarkson for The Sun newspaper about the Duchess of Sussex after it received more than 25,100 complaints

The article, in which he said he hated Meghan and dreamed of her being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed, became Ipso’s most complained-about article after its publication.

Clarkson and The Sun both apologised for the piece, and it was later removed from online,

He also said his language was “disgraceful” and he was “profoundly sorry”.

Ipso confirmed the conclusion of the investigation will be made public.

Clarkson has been since 2018 the presenter of long-running ITV gameshow Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? which was previously presented by Chris Tarrant.

