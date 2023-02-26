Sonia Boyce on using art to ‘process’ childhood trauma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Sonia Boyce on using art to ‘process’ childhood trauma

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 12.03am
Sonia Boyce said a piece of artwork helped her “process” sexual assault she suffered as a child (BBC/Amanda Benson/PA)
Sonia Boyce said a piece of artwork helped her “process” sexual assault she suffered as a child (BBC/Amanda Benson/PA)

Sonia Boyce said a piece of artwork helped her “process” sexual assault she suffered as a child.

The 1985 work, Mr Close-Friend-Of-The-Family Pays A Visit Whilst Everyone Else Is Out, is a charcoal drawing on paper created by 60-year-old award-winning artist Boyce for The Thin Black Line exhibition at the Institute for Contemporary Arts in London.

Speaking about the work to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, she said: “I was remembering this incident that had happened, where a man, who was a close friend of the family, had come around to the house and nobody else was in the house and I’d let him in and he tried to rape me.

59th Venice Biennale
Sonia Boyce (British Council/PA)

“I would have been 12/13, something like that, and I never spoke about it.”

Boyce added: “I think it just came back to me and I didn’t really talk to anybody about what I was going to make for the show, I just turned up with this thing rolled up in a tube and put it up and then ran home.

“Because I felt, ‘I just need to say this at this moment’.”

Asked by presenter Lauren Laverne if the drawing helped Boyce process what happened, Boyce replied: “Yes, it did.

“I mean, I think that’s part of the whole thing about making art is that somehow you’re able to process things. So yes it did, it did help.”

After being encouraged to attend art school by her secondary school art teacher, Boyce went on to become the first black woman to enter the Tate’s permanent collection in 1987.

Last year, she represented Britain at the Venice Biennale art exhibition – the first black woman to do so.

Her exhibition, Feeling Her Way, was awarded the coveted Golden Lion award.

On the experience, Boyce said: “I’m genuinely confused about what emerged in terms of Venice.

“Being asked in the first place, to do the Pavilion, and then being awarded the Golden Lion.

“And I remember, I’m on the stage thinking, ‘I don’t know what’s going on right now’.”

She added: “It goes back to this thing about being the first whatever, on the steps of the British Pavilion and seeing hundreds of people queuing to come and see the show. It broke me.

“I just kind of thought, ‘I’m really feeling the weight of history right now’.”

Boyce chose eight tracks to take with her to the desert island, including Gil Scott-Heron’s Is That Jazz, Corinne Bailey Rae’s Put Your Records On and Dennis Brown’s Wolf And Leopards.

She chose champagne as her luxury item to take to the island.

Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4 at 11.15am on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Sonia Boyce said a piece of artwork helped her “process” sexual assault she suffered as a child (BBC/Amanda Benson/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…
13-year-old Finn was last seen on Saturday morning. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Arbroath teenager Finn Riach last seen in Dundee city centre
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration
Jay Henderson challenges Josh Mulligan in midfield as Dundee and Inverness played out a draw. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee misses prove costly…
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening
A dejected Fox in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid…
The overnight roadworks will be in place for three nights. Image: Google Street View
Three nights of roadworks due on A9 near Pitlochry

Editor's Picks

Most Commented