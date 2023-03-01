Love Islanders left shocked after original contestant dramatically dumped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Islanders left shocked after original contestant dramatically dumped

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 10.59pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The couple discovered they were at risk of leaving the ITV2 reality show after landing in the bottom four following a public vote for the most compatible couple.

The contestants had been enjoying a day out at the beach club when presenter Maya Jama entered, revealing the couples with the fewest votes were at risk from being dumped from the island.

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand, and Rosie Seabrook and Casey O’Gorman were all in the bottom four, but it was Olivia and Maxwell who were sent packing.

Original contestant Olivia said: “Obviously it is sad to leave these guys but I found what I came looking for, so I’m happy to be leaving with him.”

During Wednesday’s dramatic dumping, Jama also revealed that Olivia and Maxwell would be deciding which other couple from the bottom four would be exiting the villa with them.

She said: “Olivia and Maxwell are not the only ones leaving. Two more islanders will also be dumped tonight. That decision is not down to the public or your fellow islanders, it’s actually down to you, Olivia and Maxwell.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
2
The delivery driver was attacked on Honeygreen Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee delivery driver left in hospital after dog attack
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
5
The scene of the crash. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after car lands on its roof in Fife crash
6
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
7
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
8
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United's new manager. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
9
9
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
10
Mark Ford in his rented Dundee home
Dundee flats investigation: Homes ridden with mould, landlords harassing tenants, families in crisis… all…

More from The Courier

Michael Martin admitted assaulting a worker at Asda on Milton of Craigie Road, Dundee.
Dundee man jailed for police pursuits and Asda assault
Raymond McCandless has been jailed.
Dundee child molester jailed for historic abuse of three girls
Eden Angling Association president Bill Wardlaw throws whisky in the river during a traditional opening ceremony. Image: Eden Angling Association.
Fife anglers plan to 'transplant' weeds to save River Eden fish stocks
Love Island (ITV)
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park
Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven's Silverburn Park project
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre's maintenance issues
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Great British Menu MARCH 2023 Scottish heat - featuring Kevin Dalgleish, Mark McCabe, and Adam Handling Picture shows; Great British Menu MARCH 2023 Scottish heat. BBC Two. Supplied by Optomen/Great British Menu Date; Unknown
Great British Menu: Dundee and Angus-born chefs make it to next round in Scottish…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented