Return of Love Island’s Ranking Challenge sends shockwaves through the villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Return of Love Island’s Ranking Challenge sends shockwaves through the villa

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 10.49pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

The return of Love Island’s Ranking Challenge has sent shockwaves through the villa, leaving some islanders less than impressed.

Friday night’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show saw the couples attempting to guess how the public had ranked them in a variety of categories.

Following the return of the challenge, which saw the islanders attempting to guess the top three couples chosen by the British public in categories such as the most game playing and the least sexual chemistry, tensions began to develop.

As the islanders attempted to select the three couples to enter the most game playing couple category, Shaq Muhammad suggested a possible public opinion, which did not sit too well with Ron Hall and his partner Lana Jenkins.

Airport security guard Shaq, 24, said: “If we’re talking about everyone’s situation they might say Ron made Lana his girlfriend because everyone likes Lana.”

To which 25-year-old financial adviser Ron replied: “That’s outrageous.”

He added: “Not a chance.”

After discovering the public had voted them in third place, 25-year-old make-up artist Lana said: “That one hurts a bit, I can’t lie.”

To which Ron added: “Yeah I’ve got f*** all comment on that.”

Following the game, Ron revealed to some of his fellow islanders that he plans to speak to Shaq about the “sore” comment.

Elsewhere in the episode, Shaq and his partner Tanya Manhenga began to raise suspicions about Jessie Wynter’s reasons for coupling up with Will Young.

Biomedical science student Tanya, 23, said: “Everyone knows that everyone likes Will.

“And Jessie has done this before, so everybody would think Jessie has looked at him and come in and been like, if I latch on to him I’ll be good.”

Personal trainer and influencer Jessie, 26, previously took part in Love Island Australia.

Later in the episode, Jessie appeared to be experiencing struggles of her own and broke down in tears when raising her concerns with partner Will, a 23-year-old farmer and TikTok star.

Jessie told Will: “You’ve mentioned a couple of times that you think you like me more than I like you.

“See I don’t like that… And I feel like that’s why no one really respects me…

“And I mentioned that was one of my biggest insecurities.”

Will replied: “What I’m saying is just from what other people have said to me. This isn’t how I feel.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
23
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
The A9 is closed between Dunblane and Greenloaning. Image: Google Maps
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

Love Island (ITV)
I’ve gone through the phrase ‘fine-tooth comb’ with a fine-toothed comb
Ian Campbell questioned the red card call for Ricky Little's late challenge. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell hits back at Ricky Little red card call as ten-man…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer expects big reaction from Dundee players in huge Cove contest
Remi Matthews and Zander Clark. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: If I'd got off to a bad start with St Johnstone it…
Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dick Campbell and Ricky Little sent…
Kodi McKinstray attempts to stop Josh Dede. PPA.
St Johnstone knocked out of Scottish Youth Cup after slick Celtic win semi-final 5-0
EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
6
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Love Island (ITV)
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented