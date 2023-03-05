Keanu Reeves says he ‘always’ wanted to play Wolverine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Keanu Reeves says he ‘always’ wanted to play Wolverine

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 11.53am
Keanu Reeves (David Davies/PA)
Keanu Reeves (David Davies/PA)

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has said he never regretted turning down a role but admitted “I did always want to play Wolverine” in the superhero franchise.

Hugh Jackman, 54, has played the Marvel character in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016 and was last seen as the comic book character in standalone movie Logan in 2017.

He will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film alongside Ryan Reynolds in the title role as the foul-mouthed anti-hero following the success of the first two films.

The Wolverine Premiere – London
Hugh Jackman arriving for the UK premiere of The Wolverine (Ian West/PA)

Taking part in a reddit AMA, Reeves was asked if there has ever been a role in his career that he regretted turning down. He replied: “No… but I did always want to play Wolverine.”

Reeves is no stranger to superhero films, leading the 2005 DC adaptation Constantine, which is a role he said he would like to reprise in an upcoming sequel.

When asked if he had spoken to head of DC Studios James Gunn in relation to Constantine 2, with the fan adding “hope we get to see it”, Reeves said: “Yes and me too.”

The John Wick star, 58, also revealed his favourite memory working on 1991 hit film Point Break was working with the late American actor Patrick Swayze.

“He was a gentleman and a total pro, a movie star, an inspiration,” Reeves said.

John Wick: Chapter 2 gala screening – London
Keanu Reeves attending a gala screening of John Wick: Chapter 2 in London (Ian West/PA)

Reeves also revealed he had never stolen anything from a film set, but was in possession of “the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave me”.

Speaking of the latest instalment of John Wick, he said the film was the “most challenging to shoot” but “it has the most action, gloriously”.

When asked what director, actor or actress he would like to work with in the future, Reeves said: “Let’s go with David Fincher today.”

The Hollywood actor also had a great response when asked, ‘What is your favourite film that you’ve worked on?’.

He wrote: “Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! F***, aaaaaahhhhhhhhh…I’ve been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life.

“I can’t pick just one. But here are a few – River’s Edge, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Matrix trilogy, The Devil’s Advocate, A Scanner Darkly, My Own Private Idaho, Point Break, John Wick.”

Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze starred in Point Break alongside Keanu Reeves (Joel Ryan/PA)

Reeves recounted his favourite experience with late co-star River Phoenix while filming 1992 drama My Own Private Idaho.

He said: “I had a scene with River Phoenix and he was sitting on the back of a motorcycle that I was driving while we were filming.

“It wasn’t extracurricular, but we went off the beaten path a bit and came back and no helmets. Just two friends playing. It was a really good day.”

Reeves added that working in the city of Paris in 1987 while filming Dangerous Liaisons was “extraordinary” and that he would “love” to star in a musical but he “can’t sing”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
2
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
4
Brian Cox, Daragh O'Malley and Sean Bean on set in the former Soviet Union in 1993.
TV ‘misery’ that led to Dundee star Brian Cox’s exit from Sharpe
5
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
6
Viewforth High head teacher Lisa Moore. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for ‘strong relationships’ but told to improve attainment and…
7
Jim Goodwin was irked. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams ‘mindless idiots’ in Aberdeen section as Dundee United boss reveals he…
3
8
Mark Barclay leaving court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Flustered’ Dundee drink-driver fled pub after soldiers arrived
9
Keanu Reeves (David Davies/PA)
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
10
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
‘Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks – now we want to…

More from The Courier

There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Death of Dundee teenager
Tributes as Dundee police probe death of girl, 16
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien claims Hamilton striker didn't want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath…
Lynsey Mitchell takes Rosie the guide dog through the everyday street obstacle course at the Forfar training centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Guide Dogs: How charity's Forfar base has been changing lives for 60 years
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys

Editor's Picks

Most Commented