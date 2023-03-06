Jill Scott and Joel Corry to take to the pitch for Soccer Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jill Scott and Joel Corry to take to the pitch for Soccer Aid

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 3.13pm Updated: March 7 2023, 12.03am
Former footballer Jill Scott will join Soccer Aid for the celebrity charity football match. (David Davies/PA)
Former footballer Jill Scott will join Soccer Aid for the celebrity charity football match. (David Davies/PA)

Former footballer Jill Scott, DJ Joel Corry and rapper Bugzy Malone will join Soccer Aid to play for England.

Scott, 36, who triumphed along with the other Lionesses at last year’s Women’s Euros and won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, is making her debut at the celebrity charity football match.

She will become the first female player to captain Soccer Aid’s England team as Paddy McGuinness returns as England’s designated celebrity goalkeeper and professional footballers Karen Carney, Jermain Defoe, Gary Cahill and Jack Wilshere join the line-up.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 – Day Two – O2 Arena – London
Joel Corry will join Soccer Aid for the celebrity charity football match. (Ian West/PA)

Scott, who is hoping to take the win for England for the first time since 2018, said: “The Euros, The Jungle and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF – it’s the holy trinity!

“I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete ‘The Treble’! I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about, though – just look at the names involved.”

Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure will co-manage the team as singer Tom Grennan, Olympic winner Sir Mo Farah, comedian Alex Brooker, former footballer and TV presenter Gary Neville, coach Paul Scholes, commentator Eni Aluko and YouTuber Chunkz return.

Corry said: “I’ve played some big gigs in my time – but this is going to be up there. I know the atmosphere at Old Trafford is going to be electric.”

They will face competition from runner Usain Bolt as captain, former striker Robbie Keane as coach, comedian Lee Mack, Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett and Love Island winner and presenter Kem Cetinay.

Malone said: “Manchester – I’m coming home. Can’t believe Soccer Aid for UNICEF is in my home town this summer – big vibes. I’m going to smash it but will need everyone to come out if we’re to beat Bolt.

“This might be a football match on the day – but the legacy we are creating for the world’s children is so much deeper. It’s massive.”

The Brit Awards 2023 – After Party – London
Bugzy Malone will return to his home of Manchester for the match. (Suzan Moore/PA)

Last year, £15 million was raised during the match at London Stadium – where Soccer Aid World XI won 4-1 on penalties.

World XI is leading six to five wins over England since the charity match was co-founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006.

Soccer Aid raises money to help give children all over the world an early start full of play.

The charity match is back to Manchester United’s Old Trafford on Sunday June 11.

A family of four can attend the game for just £60 – buy your tickets at

socceraid.org.uk/tickets

.

The live show on ITV1, STV and ITVX will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary.

