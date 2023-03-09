In Pictures: Time magazine’s second annual Women of the Year Gala

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stars of the 2023 awards season mingled with other high-profile female figures on the red carpet of Time magazine’s second annual Women of the Year Gala.

Oscar-nominated actresses Cate Blanchett and Angela Bassett, joined other creatives including Phoebe Bridgers and Rupi Kaur at the event in Los Angeles on Wednesday – which coincided with International Women’s Day.

Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Best actress Oscar nominee Cate Blanchett (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Phoebe Bridgers (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Veteran actress Rita Moreno (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Canadian poet Rupi Kaur (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

US actress Brooke Shields (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

US national football star Megan Rapinoe (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Time chief executive Jessica Sibley (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Caroline A Wanga (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ukrainian activist Olena Shevchenko (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)