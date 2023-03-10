Radio DJ Arielle Free raises over £500,000 in Comic Relief cycling challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Radio DJ Arielle Free raises over £500,000 in Comic Relief cycling challenge

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 2.11pm
Arielle Free at the finish line during the last leg of the Comic Relief Tour de Dance challenge in Liverpool (Sam Ratcliffe/Comic Relief/PA)
Radio 1 host Arielle Free has raised a total of £561,667 for Comic Relief with her Red Nose Day cycling challenge.

The 34-year-old early breakfast host cycled for 50 hours across five cities in five days all while DJing, in what was dubbed the Tour de Dance.

After cycling through York, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool on a specially adapted 10-person bike with DJ decks, Free completed the challenge on Thursday.

On Friday it was revealed that the Scottish broadcaster has raised a total of £561,667 so far.

During the challenge, which saw extreme weather conditions including snow and freezing temperatures, Free was joined by Radio 1 listeners as well as some of the station’s most recognisable faces including Vick Hope, Matt Edmondson, Jordan North, Katie Thistleton and Clara Amfo.

Free also received well-wishes from a number of celebrities, including Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan who modified his hit song Little Bit Of Love to become Liverpool In Love in support of Free.

After crossing the finish line in Liverpool, Free was brought to tears and later joined an emotional Hope and North – who present the Radio 1 weekday drivetime slot – to discover how much she had raised so far.

“I’m utterly speechless, to raise over half a million pounds for such an amazing cause, I just don’t know what to say,” said Free.

“This has truly been the toughest thing I have ever done in my life and there were days where I was genuinely so concerned I wouldn’t get through it.

“I’ve had to dig deeper than ever before, and I know I wouldn’t have made it to the finish line without the support of those who joined me on the bike and by you at home who have done nothing but spur me on. Thank you.”

North said: “All the Radio 1 family are so proud of Arielle, she’s proven this week how amazing she is.

“We all know and love her for her funny and infectious personality on air, so it’s been really tough to hear how broken she’s been at times.

“I was on that bike for just two hours and it was awful, the weather has been horrific but what she has achieved this week is nothing short of incredible.

“Thank you to the wonderful Radio 1 listeners who have reached into their pockets and helped spur our girl on. You always amaze us and we will forever be grateful for your generosity.”

Money raised by the Tour de Dance challenge for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will help those affected by the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty in the UK and across the world.

Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on March 17 with hosts AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

Donations can still be made for the Tour de Dance with Arielle Free via the Comic Relief website.

