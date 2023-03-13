Tickets for sold-out Eurovision grand final in Red Nose Day prize draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tickets for sold-out Eurovision grand final in Red Nose Day prize draw

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 1.54pm Updated: March 13 2023, 3.42pm
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout of a computer generated image of how the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage will look. The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena in May, culminating in the grand final on Saturday 13, after the city was chosen to host the competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. Issue date: Thursday February 2, 2023.
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout of a computer generated image of how the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage will look. The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena in May, culminating in the grand final on Saturday 13, after the city was chosen to host the competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. Issue date: Thursday February 2, 2023.

Two tickets to the sold-out Eurovision Song Contest grand final will be given away as part of a prize draw for Red Nose Day.

The week-long Liverpool Calling prize draw was announced by Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday.

One winner will also enjoy a meet-and-greet with Eurovision presenters Rylan and Scott Mills alongside their tickets, as well as travel expenses and a one-night stay at a top hotel in the host city of Liverpool.

Money raised from the draw will go towards helping those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackling others issues such as homelessness, mental health, and food poverty, as part of Red Nose Day on Friday March 17.

BBC Radio 2 DJ Mills, who has previously commentated on Eurovision semi-finals, said: “Eurovision is one of my favourite events of the year and it’s brilliant that Comic Relief is going to make dreams come true for one lucky Eurovision fan. Head over to Comic Relief’s website and get your entries in. Good luck everyone!”

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, which runs Red Nose Day, said: “We are absolutely delighted to offer our supporters the chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated sold-out Eurovision Song Contest grand final, which will no doubt be a truly memorable evening full of surprises.”

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine, performing their first UK gig at Shangri-La’s Truth Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset last year (PA)

Tickets for the grand final of the international singing competition at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena on May 13 sold out in under 40 minutes after being released last week.

But fans faced technical issues as the Ticketmaster website struggled with the number of people trying to secure tickets to the nine different live shows during the Eurovision week.

The dedicated website page appeared to crash shortly before tickets were due to become available, with issues continuing throughout the sale.

Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra was crowned winner at last year’s competition in Turin, Italy, but the UK was asked to host this year’s event due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. UK entry Sam Ryder came second in 2022.

Red Nose Day, organised by British charity Comic Relief, has been held since 1988 and raised more than £42 million last year.

Entries for the prize draw can be made at

comicrelief.com/win

.

