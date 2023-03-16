Sue Perkins hails importance of audio description to make cinema more inclusive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Sue Perkins hails importance of audio description to make cinema more inclusive

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 11.38am Updated: March 16 2023, 12.56pm
Sue Perkins (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sue Perkins (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sue Perkins has said she hopes more prominence is placed on audio description in movies so “everybody experiences the wonder of cinema equally”.

The comedian and TV presenter, 53, has lent her voice to upcoming fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

Audio description is a form of narration providing information on key visual elements, such as expressions, movements or body language, for blind or partially sighted viewers, communicated through a personal headset.

Perkins, who started off doing voiceovers for animations and video games and provided some audio description of the action during her time on The Great British Bake Off, told the PA news agency she enjoyed recording the narration for the film.

“I really hope they do more of these and more prominence is placed on it… You’re a tiny cog in the wheel but you’re helping to properly give value to making cinema more accessible,” she said.

“If cinema can’t be accessible we’re really screwed because imagination, after all, is for everyone.

“I think at the moment, perhaps more than any other time in my life, we’ve needed storytelling and fun and the expansiveness of the human imagination, and the idea that those things aren’t available in fullness to everybody saddens me.

“I know people who are visually impaired and the idea that there are audio descriptions that really flesh out for them, and obviously the film itself has extraordinary sound and musical textures within it that transport you, but then you get the voice describing all the particularities of movements and character and stuff.

“It just means that everyone can have that rounded cinematic experience that, to be honest, people like me take for granted.”

She also reflected on the importance of wheelchair accessibility in cinemas as well as improving the experience for those who are blind, deaf or who need extra accommodations.

“I think they’re all very important adjuncts to make sure that everybody experiences the wonder of cinema equally,” she said.

The cinematic adaptation of the famous role-playing game follows a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who undertake a heist to retrieve a lost relic.

Things go dangerously awry when they run into difficulty with the wrong people.

Perkins said she was proud to reveal that she played the game a lot in her youth and still dabbles occasionally.

“People like me got cast rather negatively as sort of nerdish but it’s just a great way, when you’re little, which is when I first got into it, of exploring the realms of your own imagination and it’s fun,” she said.

“The film is fabulous in the sense that it doesn’t denigrate that community, it really upholds the fun of playing D&D whilst giving people who aren’t interested or don’t know that world a really rollicking good movie.

“I think the world of magic in particular is incredibly transporting at the moment, the idea that you can literally conjure another reality.

“And that’s what cinema at its best does really… it transports you from the humdrum or the sad or the whatever into a whole new plane.

“And with Dungeons and Dragons, of course, you’re literally doing that, they’re casting portals into other realms, they’re using their various toolkits of spells and extraordinariness to enhance or change reality.

“It’s lovely, you go into that darkened space and you should be transported, you should be captivated.

“I think it can be pretty dismal outside of the cinema sometimes so I try and spend as much time inside there as I can.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is released in cinemas on March 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Kinglassie housing development approved
Green light for more than 200 new homes in Fife village
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
11
5
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
6
Aivita Garbacova inside her Pitalpin Court home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum facing ‘sleepless nights’ after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
7
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
8
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
9
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Farah Al-Nuaimi. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 16/03/2023
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

More from The Courier

The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Gordon Heron
Angus crook stole train luggage weeks after jail warning for identical theft
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS waiting…
Buttons and Bows Nursery having some fun in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented