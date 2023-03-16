Bono: Pressure to look ‘macho’ stopped me from admitting love of Abba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bono: Pressure to look ‘macho’ stopped me from admitting love of Abba

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 1.32pm
Bono and The Edge performed in Radio 2’s Piano Room at the Maida Vale studios (BBC/PA)
Bono and The Edge performed in Radio 2’s Piano Room at the Maida Vale studios (BBC/PA)

U2 frontman Bono has said the pressure to look “macho” as a young man stopped him from admitting he enjoyed the music of Abba.

The singer, 62, said he did not have the “courage” to “own up” to liking the Swedish pop superstars but now was able to see that “you can’t be empirical about everything in art”.

Bono spoke alongside guitarist The Edge, 61, during an hour-long special for BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room, where they played songs from their new album Songs Of Surrender.

The Edge said: “We’re big fans of this Scandinavian band, appreciators of their work in a way that grew over years.

“We are fans of the Bee Gees, which people wouldn’t have imagined.

“We’re fans of lots of great songwriters who aren’t necessarily seen as very hip, and I guess we’re just appreciators of their work.”

Bono said he had told one of their current recording band “that I didn’t have the courage to own up to this next band when I was 16 in the middle of punk rock.

“But I did get to The Bee Gees and I was ready to own up to (the songs) Massachusetts and Tragedy – I mean these are just crazy good.”

He said John Lennon had also been vocal about his love of the The Bee Gees before adding: “But there’s a bit of a macho ‘I don’t want to own up to Abba’.

“But I’ll tell you what, they’re just better songs. You can’t be empirical about everything in art.”

Bono said the music of Abba was like “the national anthem for young mothers” when they were growing up around Dublin in the 1970s.

He added: “Certainly at closing time at our local pub, often young women would sing Thank You For The Music, and I would sing it and I was very thankful for the music.

“But I was like, what is this phenomenon? This is before their musicals and all that. What is going on with Abba?”

He also recalled inviting Abba co-songwriter Benny Andersson on stage with U2 during a show in Stockholm in 1992, joking that they had “murdered” the track Dancing Queen with their cover.

Listen to the Piano Room session on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

