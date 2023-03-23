Apprentice finalist Rochelle: Kim K of business world remark ‘did me wonders’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Apprentice finalist Rochelle: Kim K of business world remark ‘did me wonders’

By Press Association
The Apprentice finalist Rochelle Anthony is vying with Marnie Swindells to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar (Ian West/PA)
The Apprentice finalist Rochelle Anthony is vying with Marnie Swindells to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar (Ian West/PA)

The Apprentice finalist Rochelle Anthony, who dubbed herself the Kim Kardashian of the business world ahead of the series, has said the “tongue-in-cheek” comment was a “win-win”.

The 35-year-old hair guru will battle it out in the final of the BBC One reality show on Thursday evening against boxing gym owner Marnie Swindells, with both vying to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar for their respective businesses.

Bedfordshire salon owner Anthony reflected on her first impressions on the show, having made the final two following weeks of tasks which saw Lord Sugar whittle down 18 contestants.

The Apprentice
Lord Sugar with The Apprentice finalists Rochelle Anthony and Marnie Swindells (Ian West/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I knew I was going to be open to criticism. Even my first VT, where I said ‘I’m the Kim Kardashian of the business world’…

“I think a lot of people took that wrong, but it just did me wonders because I think the girls that resonated with me were the girls that maybe look like me and are into hair (and) make-up.

“But, slowly, I think I actually turned the public’s opinion around and they thought ‘She’s not an airhead, she’s actually got a bit about her’.

“It was a win-win for me because it was a very tongue-in-cheek comment and I think that just showcased who I am, I don’t really take myself too seriously. It has actually been really well received.”

Anthony said securing a spot in the final two of The Apprentice shows “you can wear whatever you like, it’s your body, it’s your life, and you can still be successful in business”.

She told PA: “I’ve had obviously the odd troll here and there but I’m quite trigger-happy with the block button.

“I always knew I was going to get judgement initially, because I’m in the hair and beauty industry and it all comes part and parcel with the job.”

The Apprentice
Marnie Swindells and Rochelle Anthony are the last remaining candidates out of an original 18 (Ian West/PA)

She later added: That’s what I’ve always wanted to prove – I’m never going to be a generalisation, I’m going to be me and I’m going to be my most true, authentic, genuine self, and, like it or lump it, I’m still going to make money.”

Anthony also spoke about the 17th series of the show having an all-female semi-final for a second year in a row.

She said: “I know that there’s been a few comments going around that ‘the BBC are so woke’ and ‘isn’t it coincidental’ but actually I think, if it had been the other way round, and it was an all-male final, no-one would say anything.

“I love the fact that it’s all about girl power. So I’m proud to be there with women stood by my side. It just shows that women are to be taken seriously in business, because we know what we’re doing as well. The roles have reversed.”

Fellow finalist Swindells, who is a court advocate and gold medal-winning boxer from London, also said it was “amazing” to have an all-female semi-final.

The Apprentice
Boxer Marnie Swindells said her background in sport had helped her to battle each round of tasks and fight to make it through to the final (Ian West/PA)

She told PA: “Obviously being a woman in boxing, and in such a male-dominated industry I’m already a huge advocate for women coming through and shining and showing what we’re made of.

“From a personal perspective, it was really good to see and it was so good to share that moment with those girls after the journey we’ve had.

“We didn’t get off to the best start in the first week and I think Lord Sugar said we were one of the worst groups of women he’d ever had so it was a bit of a full turn-around moment and we got our time to shine at the end.”

The 28-year-old also said her background in sport had helped her to battle each round of tasks and fight to make it through to the final.

She told PA: “Boxing is such a gutsy sport and, in order to get in the ring, you have to put it all on the line and literally fight for it.

“There’s definitely a big transfer there to being in the boardroom and just putting everything on the line and really going after what you want.

“I think boxing makes you fearless. If you can get in there and have a fight in front of 400 people, there’s not much I don’t think you can’t do.”

The Apprentice
Rochelle Anthony and Marnie Swindells are vying to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar (Ian West/PA)

Swindells added that making it to the final two on The Apprentice is “worlds apart” from her working-class background.

She told PA: “From a personal point of view, it’s almost hard to comprehend the fact that I’m even in the final. I come from a background that is so distant from this world of wealth and success and everything that Lord Sugar is, so it feels surreal.

“I grew up in a caravan up north. My mum was a cleaner. I’m the first person in my family to go to university and I’ve really made a big effort to try and get away from that world and set a new life for myself.

“Getting on to the show alone was surreal; to have got this far among so many talented, incredible, inspiring candidates, to be in that last two is the stuff that dreams are made of.”

– The Apprentice final airs on Thursday March 23 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
3
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
10
4
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
6
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
7
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
8
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Kelly McGregor with debris from the hit-and-run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Nurse's BMW written off after hit-and-run outside Broughty Ferry home
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Brogan Anderson was last seen in Glasgow and may have travelled to Dundee police have said. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.
New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Aberdour Road, Burntisland crash Picture shows; Aberdour Road, Burntisland . Burntisland . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told

Editor's Picks

Most Commented