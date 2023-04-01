Christopher Eccleston: I would not be an actor if it was not for Oldham Coliseum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Christopher Eccleston: I would not be an actor if it was not for Oldham Coliseum

By Press Association
Christopher Eccleston (Ian West/PA)
Christopher Eccleston (Ian West/PA)

Christopher Eccleston said it would be “impossible” for him to become an actor in today’s world following the closure of venues such as the Oldham Coliseum.

The actor appeared at the Greater Manchester venue alongside Maxine Peake to perform an extract of I, Daniel Blake for the venue’s final performance on Friday evening after Arts Council England (ACE) announced funding for the venue would be cut.

The 59-year-old star of screen and stage, who grew up in Salford, said he went to see productions at Oldham Coliseum in his youth, describing it as a “beacon” for actors in the area.

He told Martha Kearney on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it’s tragic that Oldham borough is losing a theatre in a time when we’re supposed to be levelling up.

“The question in my mind is, if they can get rid of Oldham Coliseum, which has been there for over 100 years, where’s next for the North West because if you grow up in the North West, you don’t feel that culture and the arts belong to you.

“You don’t believe if you come from a council estate that you can be an actor or a poet or a painter.

“So places like Oldham Coliseum…they’re a beacon for people like me.

“I wouldn’t be an actor if it wasn’t for Oldham Coliseum, (and) places like that, and they’re disappearing. So what happens to the next generation of Chris Eccleston or Maxine Peake’s or whoever you want to name.”

ACE is investing £1.85 million in the borough and Oldham Council recently announced plans for a new theatre, reportedly costing £24 million, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Oldham Coliseum faces closure
Members of the audience at a public meeting to save the historic Oldham Coliseum in Greater Manchester (Equity/PA)

Eccleston said, as an aspiring actor, he secured a grant to attend a drama school with no academic qualifications which is now necessary “so there’s no more of actors like me coming through”, he said.

The former Doctor Who star claimed it would be “impossible” for somebody from his background to become an actor today.

He said: “The pathway into the arts is not there for them in the way that it was for me… now you’ve got to go to public school, you’ve got to be Oxbridge otherwise you can’t act.

“It’s a lot harder for people of my background to get in.

“It’s got worse, not better.”

“If you want to be an actor, you’re going to have to put up with the unemployment, you’re going have to put up with the rejection, and that’s going to be double if you’re from a working class background, ethnic minority.

“It’s still an elitist organisation, television, theatre, is incredibly elitist, and getting more so, which is why it’s the North West that is losing its theatres.”

The Oldham Coliseum’s final show, titled Encore, featured script-in-hand performances of scenes and songs from productions of the past decade, including I, Daniel Blake and Aladdin.

It also paid tribute to the theatre’s long history including the actor Harold Norman, who died in 1947 after being accidentally stabbed on stage during a performance of Macbeth and appeared with a credit in the programme as a resident ghost.

