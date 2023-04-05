Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black welcome second son

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Daley has welcomed his second son with his husband Dustin Lance Black, saying “our family has grown in the last week”.

The Olympic champion diver, 28, posted a photo on Instagram of him and Black, 48, showing the baby boy to their four-year-old son Robert as well as an image of him cradling the newborn.

They also revealed their second child was born on March 28 and that they have named him Phoenix Rose Black-Daley.

Alongside the photos, Daley wrote: “PHOENIX ROSE BLACK-DALEY. Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he’s just perfect

“Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO!”

Black shared a similar family photo to his Instagram, and added: “And then there were four. Our second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, arrived at 3:34pm on March 28, 2023”.

Friends and famous faces offered their congratulations to the couple with Daley’s former diving partner Matty Lee writing: “Can’t wait to meet him! Love you all”.

The Official Team GB account also said: “Massive congratulations to you and the family!” while RuPaul’s Drag Race presenter Michelle Visage added: “Congrats to you all”.

They also shared the news in the announcement section of The Times newspaper on Wednesday, which read: “Black-Daley on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose”.

The couple welcomed their first son, Robert Ray, in June 2018 via a surrogate and announced the news in a similar understated way.

Daley previously said he wanted to be as good a dad as his father, who was also called Robert and died in 2011.

The Olympian married the American filmmaker in 2017 at Dartmoor National Park after they got engaged in 2015.

Black won an Oscar for best original screenplay for Milk, a film based on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk.