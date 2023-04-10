Ryan Reynolds ‘troubled’ by how hooked he is on football after Wrexham win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Reynolds ‘troubled’ by how hooked he is on football after Wrexham win

By Press Association
Ryan Reynolds says it is “troubling” how “hooked” he is football after watching his team Wrexham AFC prevail over Notts County (PA)
Ryan Reynolds says it is "troubling" how "hooked" he is on football after watching his team Wrexham AFC prevail over Notts County (PA)

Ryan Reynolds says it is “troubling” how “hooked” he is on football after watching his team Wrexham AFC beat Notts County.

The Hollywood actor said the drama of the match was “unlike anything you’ve ever seen in a damn movie” and did not quite know how to quantify what he had seen.

Wrexham struck a potentially decisive blow in the Vanarama National League title race with a 3-2 victory over their rivals on Monday, after former England goalkeeper Ben Foster saved a stoppage-time penalty.

Wrexham v Notts County – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Footage from the match showed Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney, with whom he owns the club, celebrating wildly after the save.

Speaking to BT Sport in the aftermath, the Deadpool star praised the “inner strength” of the players on both sides.

“I don’t feel like I have a heart anymore. I think I used all the beats that I had left during that match,” he said.

“That was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before and indicative, of course, of all of you lifers who have watched and participated in this game, this beautiful torturous game, for forever.”

He continued: “I’m actually grateful in this moment that I didn’t care about this years ago because it would have just eaten me alive.

“I’m very hooked. It’s troubling how hooked I am. I’m usually not at a loss for words but I’m genuinely at a loss for words in this moment. I don’t quite know how to quantify what just happened.”

Reynolds, who along with McElhenney was awarded the freedom of the borough at a civic ceremony earlier on Monday, said he felt an “immense sense of pride” towards his team, who “rose to the occasion in every way”.

He also paid tribute to Notts County and their late chief executive Jason Turner, who died suddenly on March 30 aged 50.

“They’re the real story here,” the actor said.

Wrexham v Notts County – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“What they’ve done this season, obviously losing their CEO Jason Turner, who, as I’ve grown to know and learn, (was) utterly beloved, not just in Notts, but here as well.

“I have such enormous respect for everything that they’ve built in everything that they’ve done.

“What (both clubs) have done is not only created drama unlike anything you’ve ever seen in a damn movie, but just something that I think people will be talking about for ages.”

Reynolds added: “I’m used to working under extreme pressure but usually I have some kind of say in it; I have some control over it.

“I have nothing here. All I can do is watch and hope like everybody else.

“It was a pressure cooker coming into this, I think, for both of these teams. What both have achieved is historic on every level and, you know, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like that.”

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds File Photo
McElhenney, left, and Reynolds have been widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club since completing a deal for its takeover two years ago (PA)

Reynolds then joked that star of the match Foster was going to be on the “injured reserve list” for upcoming games.

“I’m going to break ribs, I’m going to hug him so hard,” he said.

Reynolds and McElhenney have been widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club since completing a deal for its takeover two years ago.

The pair have raised the profile of the club and city of Wrexham through fly-on-the-wall documentary Welcome To Wrexham, and have been honoured by the Welsh Government for helping to promote the Welsh language and culture.

