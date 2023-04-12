Sir Ian McKellen among special honourees at 2023 Pantomime Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Sir Ian McKellen among special honourees at 2023 Pantomime Awards

By Press Association
Sir Ian McKellen among special honourees at 2023 Pantomime Awards (PA)
Sir Ian McKellen among special honourees at 2023 Pantomime Awards (PA)

Sir Ian McKellen, Su Pollard and Vernon Kay were among the winners at the 2023 Pantomime Awards.

Performers and workers from panto productions of classic fairy-tales including Jack and The Beanstalk, Cinderella and Beauty and The Beast were all recognised at the annual event.

The star-studded ceremony took place at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End on Tuesday, and was hosted by UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) president Christopher Biggins.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sir Ian (left) starred in a production of Mother Goose alongside comedian John Bishop (PA)

Sir Ian was honoured with a special recognition award, which celebrates productions and individuals representing UKPA values, for his passionate advocacy and services to the artform of pantomime.

The veteran screen and stage actor recently starred in a production of Mother Goose, as the eponymous goose, alongside comedian John Bishop.

His co star Anna-Jane Casey also took home the best supporting artist award, and the show itself won best pantomime in the 500-900 seater category.

Special recognition awards were also given to the Cast, Doncaster theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East, who were both recognised for their work towards furthering inclusivity.

Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2012 – London
Su Pollard received the outstanding achievement award for her many decades of commitment (Ian West/PA)

Hi-de-Hi! star Pollard received the outstanding achievement award for her many decades of passion and commitment to treading the boards in pantos around the country.

The English actress has appeared in over 35 stage plays and musicals, as well as over 40 pantomimes throughout her career.

Kay won the best newcomer to pantomime award for his performance in Cinderella, which was put on at the Wycombe Swan theatre in High Wycombe.

The production was the TV presenter and DJ’s pantomime debut, starring in the role of Dandini, an experience he previously described as an “emotional rollercoaster”.

Simon Sladen, chair of the UKPA said: “The Pantomime Awards celebrate an array of outstanding talent and demonstrate an industry alive and thriving.

TRIC Awards 2021 – London
TV presenter and DJ Kay won best newcomer to pantomime award (Ian West/PA)

“The commitment, creativity and passion on show each season makes pantomime one of the most thrilling of all theatrical genres.

“The UK Pantomime Association is proud to recognise and acknowledge the outstanding skill, expertise and excellence upon the pantomime stage.”

Founded in 2021, the UKPA is a charity that explores, shares and celebrates pantomime by investigating the genre’s rich past, engaging with contemporary practice and inspiring the future.

Butlin’s was the principal sponsor for the UK Pantomime Awards 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

Raith manager Ian Murray dejected as his side are beaten at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises depleted side despite Dundee defeat as he reveals…
Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd after his side beat Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'wonderful' goals in woeful weather against Raith Rovers as…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell: Our keeper Derek Gaston didn't have a save to make…
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake hails 'professional performance' in tough conditions that puts Dunfermline on verge of…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pledges changes for Livingston game
Nikolay Todorov opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
4 Peterhead v Dunfermline talking points as Pars' title party delayed despite win
Arbroath suffered defeat at Inverness. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as 7-game unbeaten run is ended by…
The decontamination unit which serves NHS Fife and Tayside is based at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Surgeries delayed in Fife and Tayside after sterilising hub damage
Emergency services on the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Fife road closed after crash involving three cars near Markinch
Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice 'star performer' is hailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented