Katie Holmes hopes daughter Suri will be a part of all her future film projects

By Press Association
Katie Holmes (Doug Peters/PA)
Katie Holmes (Doug Peters/PA)

Katie Holmes has said she hopes her daughter Suri will continue to be a part of her future films, as she finds it “very meaningful” to have her there.

The 16-year-old recently featured on a couple of projects with her mother as she sang a cover of Blue Moon which played during 2022’s romantic drama Alone Together – which Holmes wrote, directed and starred in – as well as also singing on her new film Rare Objects.

The Dawson’s Creek actress, 44, who shares Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, also opened up about her feelings about being a parent in an interview with Glamour magazine.

Reflecting on Suri featuring in the films, Holmes told the magazine: “I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her.

“But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people.

“And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work.

“I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart.”

The actress had Suri at the age of 27 in 2006 and married Cruise a few months after, but they later divorced in 2012.

Holmes revealed she is now keen on protecting her daughter after she grew up with a lot of attention surrounding her.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her”, she said.

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

Holmes rose to stardom as Joey Potter in hit teen drama Dawson’s Creek opposite the likes of James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams.

Reflecting on her time on the show, the actress said she remembers wanting to “grow as an actor” and “not just do things to capitalise on the moment” when it became popular.

She added: “I didn’t want to be the sexy young thing. I am not sexy.

“I used to have a friend of mine come to all my photo shoots to make sure that they didn’t try to make me that way.”

Holmes added that she does not go on social media much as she does not want “all that information” in the celebrity world.

“Maybe because I did come up where there was a time and place for things, even with our show — it started airing on Tuesday nights and you had to wait a week. So you got to think about that one episode. The work was limited to that,” she said.

“We also were protected. We were in North Carolina, we were working 14 hours a day, and we were really contained and not really distracted by the outside world, which was to our benefit and to the benefit of the show, so we could do what we had to do.”

