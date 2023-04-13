Tommy Fury ‘will be starstruck’ when he plays with Usain Bolt for Soccer Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tommy Fury ‘will be starstruck’ when he plays with Usain Bolt for Soccer Aid

By Press Association
(Soccer Aid/PA)
(Soccer Aid/PA)

Tommy Fury has admitted he will be “a little bit starstruck” by Usain Bolt but hopes to make him proud after it was announced that the professional boxer will take to the pitch at this year’s Soccer Aid.

The 23-year-old Love Island star will swap the ring for the football field when he makes his debut at the charity match for the World XI FC team, which will be captained by Olympic sprint champion Bolt.

Fury told the PA news agency: “I used to watch Usain in all the Olympics and to be playing alongside him on a football pitch will be absolutely incredible.

“I think for the first 10 or 15 seconds I’ll be a little bit starstruck until he tells me to get in position. But I’ll try and do him proud.”

Tommy Fury File Photo
The Love Island star will swap the ring for the football field when he makes his debut at the charity match for the World XI FC team (Nick Potts/PA)

The World XI FC team will also have former striker Robbie Keane as coach and see Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett and Love Island winner and presenter Kem Cetinay among the players.

They will face the England squad who will be captained by former England footballer and Euros winner Jill Scott with TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, singer Tom Grennan, Olympian Sir Mo Farah, comedian Alex Brooker, former footballer turned pundit Gary Neville also among the line-up.

It has also been announced that One Direction star Liam Payne will also be returning for the England squad.

The charity match is being held at Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground on June 11 which makes the occasion even more special for Fury as he grew up as a fan of the football club.

“My granddad is mad obsessed with football and ever since I was a kid he always used to take me to United games. He always used to watch United so I grew up around them,” he said.

Fury revealed he is still an avid fan of football and plans to watch the Women’s World Cup this year with his partner Molly-Mae Hague, who he met on the fifth series of Love Island, and their newborn daughter Bambi.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

He added: “Me and Molly, we love all sports. We love women’s sports as well so we’ll definitely be getting together on the sofa, lots of popcorn and watching that for sure.”

Earlier this year, Fury dedicated his boxing victory against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to Hague and Bambi.

Ahead of swapping his boxing gloves for football boots, Fury admitted he had a few lessons as a child but that he is “not the best footballer in the world”.

However, he hopes to do his best at the charity event, adding: “It’s having fun and taking part, that’s what counts and I’m sure we’ll put on a great show”.

Soccer Aid, co-founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006, raises money for humanitarian aid organisation Unicef to help children in need around the world.

The charity match will be broadcast on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

A family of four can attend the game for £60 and tickets are available at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.

