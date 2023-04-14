Eurovision champion Loreen hails UK’s ‘beautiful’ support for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eurovision champion Loreen hails UK’s ‘beautiful’ support for Ukraine

By Press Association
Loreen arriving for the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany (Ian West/PA)
Loreen arriving for the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany (Ian West/PA)

Former Eurovision champion Loreen has praised the UK for its “beautiful” support of Ukraine and its contest entrant Mae Muller for her “playful energy”.

The Swedish singer, 39, is returning to compete for her country more than a decade after triumphing at the 2012 contest in Baku, Azerbaijan, with her dance-pop anthem Euphoria.

She will compete in Liverpool in May with new track Tattoo, written by the same team behind Euphoria, after winning the Melodifestivalen competition – Sweden’s televised selection process for Eurovision.

Speaking from her home city of Stockholm, she told the PA news agency: “It’s wonderful, how we co-work. I think it’s just so beautiful what the UK is doing and how you and we are supporting Ukraine in this.

“I feel like creativity and music and art in general is such a powerful tool to use against negative energies going on.

“It’s so beautiful that we’re using this and including people, gathering around music. It is trying to balance what negativity is going on down there.”

Muller, 25, has been chosen as this year’s entry for the UK with the track I Wrote A Song, after Sam Ryder finished runner-up to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra last year.

Loreen praised Muller as a “a heavy performer and a heavy singer”.

She added: “I like the playfulness of her song. It has this very playful energy, which is important, and I love.

“If you look at all the entrants, we have different energies that we penetrate you guys with.

“Mine is soft and motherly and maybe a little bit of strength.

“Alessandra from Norway, she has this warrior (energy) and then there is Mae Muller who has this playful energy and attitude. All these energies are necessary.”

Eurovision 2023
Mae Muller will represent the UK with the track I Wrote A Song (Matt Crossick/PA)

Loreen said she did not expect to compete in Eurovision again until she was approached with the track Tattoo, which features lyrics about going through “pain” to be with the one you love.

Explaining her reasons for competing to represent Sweden again, she said: “Long story short is it’s people, because I didn’t think that I was going to be part of Eurovision ever again.

“I thought that was that time in my life. I didn’t think it was going to happen. And all of a sudden the song comes and it flows so beautifully.

“It went really fast – into the studio and everything just flew. I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ And then they popped the question. Do you want to do Eurovision? Melodifestivalen?”

Loreen, who topped the Swedish charts with Tattoo earlier this year, said she realised she had to take part when she saw how happy those around her were at the idea.

“Then I realised that that’s my purpose so I will try to create something that is creating this type of energy in people,” she said

“This is the whole theme of creating a safe space where you can reconnect with feelings of hope, happiness, strength, nature and how beautiful it is.”

Eurovision, which will take place at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, will hold its semi-finals on May 9 and 11.

The grand final is on May 13 and will air live on BBC One.

