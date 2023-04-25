I’m A Celeb could see ‘World War 3’ after Gillian McKeith arrives in camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m A Celeb could see ‘World War 3’ after Gillian McKeith arrives in camp

By Press Association
Campmates on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa said the series could turn into “World War 3” following the arrival of contestant Gillian McKeith (ITV/PA)
Campmates on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa said the series could turn into “World War 3” following the arrival of contestant Gillian McKeith (ITV/PA)

Campmates on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa said the series could turn into “World War 3” following the arrival of memorable contestant Gillian McKeith as more than four million viewers tuned in to the programme for its first episode.

On Monday, audiences saw McKeith’s surprise entrance to the all-star show to the shock of musician Shaun Ryder, who frequently argued with with the TV personality when they both competed on the original I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010.

The first episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, which is pre-recorded, saw an average of 4.3 million TV viewers tune in to the ITV1 programme based on overnight ratings.

ITV said the programme also saw a peak audience of 4.9 million.

Last year’s launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! saw an average of audience of 9.1 million people tune in, according to overnight ratings provided by ITV – up by more than one million on 2021.

The show also secured a peak viewership of 10.3 million as the public expected former health secretary Matt Hancock, who entered the show after the premiere along with comedian Seann Walsh, to make an appearance.

On Tuesday’s episode, the new spin-off series will see McKeith, 63, and Happy Mondays singer Ryder, 60, chosen to take on the first ‘Chest Challenge’ of the series in a bid to win a treat for camp.

After the reveal, McKeith said: “I have no idea how Shaun and I are going to get along.”

Away from the two celebrities, US supermodel Janice Dickinson discusses the pairing, saying: “That could be World War 3!”

Meanwhile, former royal butler Paul Burrell asked Ryder about his relationship with McKeith, saying: “Is she as mad as a box of frogs?”

Ryder, who had previously called the TV presenter “a daft old bat” and said she would “try the patience of a saint” on his original run, replied: “Yeah… I nearly killed her.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Ryder also said: “I’ve been trying to be nice to her. I’m a different person, whatever, I don’t think Gillian was pleased to see me.”

The latest episode also sees Geordie presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announce the two campmates taking part in the first eating trial of the series.

Neither Dickinson, 68, nor Diversity dancer and radio DJ Jordan Banjo, 30, were keen on facing 10 dishes each worth a meal for camp.

Dickinson, who had her original run in 2007, also said: “No, I ain’t doing it, mate. I can’t do it.

“Why did you choose me when you knew I couldn’t do it the last time? I’m no longer in love with you, Ant. I’m seriously in shock.”

During a teaser clip for the trial, she is seen popping a fish eye in her mouth after Banjo tells her: “We thought we couldn’t before, we did.”

Elsewhere, Ryder’s snoring disturbs another campmate and former professional boxer Amir Khan discusses his wedding which saw 4,000 guests when he married Faryal Makhdoom.

The last series of the original format saw former England footballer Jill Scott become queen of the jungle.

The spin-off show sees no king or queen of the jungle crowned and instead contestants compete for the title of I’m A Celebrity… Legend as they face a series of trials.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues on Tuesday on ITV1 and ITVX.

[[title]]

[[text]]

