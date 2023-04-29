Britney Spears is a normal, sweet and shy person, says documentary director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Britney Spears is a normal, sweet and shy person, says documentary director

By Press Association
Fenton Bailey who directed Britney Spears in a documentary about her life said she is normal and boring (Archive/PA)
Fenton Bailey who directed Britney Spears in a documentary about her life said she is normal and boring (Archive/PA)

Fenton Bailey, who directed Britney Spears in a documentary about her life, has said she is a “sweet, normal and shy” person.

The filmmaker got to know the pop star during the 2013 documentary I Am Britney Jean when she was releasing a new album and had her first Las Vegas residency.

Bailey said, when they filmed Spears, as she released 2013’s Britney Jean, he discovered that she is a “normal, boring person” and described her as “sweet and lovely” and “shy”.

He added: “She says…’It pays to be aggressive, and speak your mind’ and she said, ‘I’m just not like that, you know, I’m shy, I’m thoughtful about what other people are thinking, I care what other people think’.

Spears was under a complex legal arrangement, started in 2008, which allowed her father Jamie to control her freedom and finances.

The 41-year-old American singer fought to end her conservatorship which after 13 years in November 2021 was terminated by a judge in Los Angeles terminated– a legal arrangement that is usually reserved for the very ill or old.

During the court case, fans often appeared outside holding signs saying “free Britney”.

Bailey also said: “I just think that the fact (is the) free Britney movement may not have done her any favours.”

When asked about what he thought going into working with her, he said: “I sensed a disconnect between the way she was treated in the media, and the work she was doing.

“I felt that albums, like Blackout and Circus. I thought they were masterpieces.

“So I couldn’t, I couldn’t quite get…It was just (it) seemed so weird to me that there was this sort of critical pile on, you know, negative attention.”

He added that discovering during the documentary that she was “a normal person” was a revelation.

Bailey said he “didn’t get” the same conclusion as the filmmakers of Framing Britney Spears, which examines her treatment at the hands of the media and led to renewed interest in her conservatorship.

Spears, who did not authorise the programme, later said she did not “watch the documentary” but what she has seen of it left her “embarrassed by the light they put me in”.

Speaking about his World of Wonder (Wow) produced documentary that was authorised by Spears, Bailey also said: “When we made (our documentary), she did seem to have a good relationship with her parents and manager and that’s not to say that… there could well have been tensions underneath that we didn’t see.”

Bailey co-founded Wow, which created multiple Emmy-award winning reality TV show Ru Paul’s Drag Race, with Randy Barbato, and has also released a book about his work in TV.

He said: “People are infinitely varied and drag celebrates that Drag Race celebrates that, but variety, and makes everybody feel welcome and included and television is the sort of delivery device of that idea.

“It’s a really important idea in terms of who we’re going to be as a people in the future and I think you’re seeing I think we’re seeing a backlash to that right now in the states.”

Bailey’s book ScreenAge: How TV Shaped Our Reality From Tammy Faye To RuPaul’s Drag Race was released on March 28.

