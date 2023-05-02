Wrexham fans: What Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have done means everything

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham fans: What Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have done means everything

By Press Association
(Martin Rickett/PA)
(Martin Rickett/PA)

Wrexham FC fans have said what Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have done for their club “means everything” as they celebrated promotion to the English Football League.

There were jubilant scenes in the Welsh city on Tuesday as the team returned for an open top bus parade, which the Hollywood stars attended.

Wrexham sealed their promotion to League Two after a 15-year absence with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood on April 22.

Long-time supporter Jason Jones told the PA news agency that the work of the two “big names” was “surreal”.

“Fifteen years of non-league football that at times has been really depressing, it’s been dreadful,” he said.

“But the two big names came in, they bought us and this is what they’ve done … it’s surreal, to be honest.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime (thing) – for A-list celebrities to come in and do this. It just wouldn’t work with anybody else, would it?

Wrexham Victory Parade
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate (Martin Rickett/PA)

“When these guys came in we knew something special was going to happen, and it has.”

Wrexham fans of all ages lined the streets, chanting and waving flags and scarves, as the bus made its way through the city.

But it was not just locals celebrating, with some US fans making the trip to Wales to share in the victory celebrations.

One woman from Southbury, Connecticut, said she and her husband “fell in love” with the “Cinderella story” of the team.

Wrexham Victory Parade
Fans celebrate with players in Wrexham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Having been on a recent holiday to Dublin, they decided to come to Wales to watch the team and their famous owners celebrate promotion.

“We love Ryan Reynolds and Rob and it just went from there, we followed it all the way through,” she told PA.

“It’s a Cinderella story, we love it – we’re very happy to see the excitement in the town and be part of it.”

Reynolds and McElhenney were at the Racecourse Ground for the victory over Boreham Wood last month, joining in with the post-match celebrations among joyous fans on the pitch.

Wrexham Victory Parade
Rob McElhenney celebrates during tthe victory parade (Martin Rickett/PA)

Both were pictured on the tour bus alongside their players on Tuesday.

The pair previously said there was “seriousness” to their offer, broadcast on Twitter, for Gareth Bale to come out of retirement and play for Wrexham after the team’s promotion.

The former Wales captain announced his retirement at the age of 33 in January after leading Wales to their first World Cup finals appearance since 1958.

Reynolds also said bringing the trophy home was “probably at least the top one experiences of my life” and that he is now “emotionally connected” to every single player in the club.

“I don’t know that I’ll ever be quite the same again,” he said, during an interview with S4C on Tuesday.

“I live in a sort of constant, slightly perpetual state of elation and I don’t want to come back down from this cloud.

“I realise that this isn’t a sport for the soft-hearted, but to experience that moment and to bring that trophy home to Wrexham was probably at least the top one experiences of my life.”

“And I am aware that I have children,” he joked.

