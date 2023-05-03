Maria Menounos reveals treatment for stage 2 pancreatic cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maria Menounos reveals treatment for stage 2 pancreatic cancer

By Press Association
Maria Menounos (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Maria Menounos (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

TV presenter Maria Menounos has revealed she was treated for stage 2 pancreatic cancer.

The 44-year-old host of US programmes including E! News and Access Hollywood was diagnosed in January and underwent successful surgery to remove a 3.9cm tumour.

Speaking to People magazine, Menounos, who was previously treated for a benign brain tumour in 2017, described how starting in June last year she suffered a series of health issues.

 

She began having severe leg cramps and was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which runs in her family.

Doctors prescribed her insulin and she went on a strict diet while monitoring her glucose levels.

A month later she was back in hospital with “excruciating abdominal pain coupled with diarrhoea”.

A CT scan and further testing showed nothing but on a flight several weeks later the pain became so bad it was like “someone was tearing my insides out”, she said

After a whole body MRI the mass on her pancreas was discovered.

A subsequent biopsy confirmed it was a stage 2 pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour.

The 86th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Maria Menounos at the 86th Oscars (Ian West/PA)

She was given a good prognosis and underwent surgery in February to remove the mass alongside part of her pancreas, her spleen, a large fibroid and 17 lymph nodes.

Menounos, who is expecting a baby girl this summer via surrogate with husband Keven Undergaro, told People: “I’m so grateful and so lucky. God granted me a miracle.

“I’m going to appreciate having her in my life so much more than I would have before this journey.”

