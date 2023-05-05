Ed Sheeran: What the critics are saying about his new album – (Subtract)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran: What the critics are saying about his new album – (Subtract)

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran (Hannah McKay/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Hannah McKay/PA)

Ed Sheeran’s soul-bearing new album – (Subtract) has been praised by critics for its striking honesty and described as “easily his best album” after he won his high-profile US copyright lawsuit.

The 14-track work is the fifth in his mathematical symbol series and was written against a backdrop of challenging events which impacted his life last year, including his wife Cherry Seaborn being diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant, the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards and a copyright legal battle over his 2017 hit Shape Of You.

The 32-year-old global star has said he used the album to channel the intense emotions which emerged from this difficult time, describing the songwriting process as his “therapy”.

Many critics noted the emphasis on his lyricism, with The Guardian, which gave the album four out of five stars, saying: “Sheeran is frequently mocked for writing in prosaic broad brushstrokes, but the lyrics here feel focused and painfully blunt.”

Ed Sheeran’s new album
The front cover of Ed Sheeran’s new album, Subtract (Atlantic/PA)

However, despite hailing it as “easily his best album”, the reviewer added: “It’s also the first Ed Sheeran album since his debut for which you can’t confidently predict eye-watering commercial success.”

Rolling Stone magazine echoed the four out of five star sentiment and also lauded Sheeran for harking back to his songwriting roots.

It said: “As his star rose, his music began to take on more baggage-radio-ready touches that helped elevate his chart positions but made his songs feel both inescapable and increasingly hollow.

“On Subtract, Sheeran’s lyricism returns to the spotlight, bolstered by finely detailed music that complements his crystalline lyrics and close-confidant delivery.”

The album also received high praise from The Times, scoring four out of five stars, with the reviewer concluding the piece by writing: “Say what you like about Ed Sheeran, and God knows I’ve said enough, but on an album forged in pain he really does sound like he means it.”

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran has released his latest album (Atlantic/PA)

NME, which gave him three out of five stars, also referenced the impact that Aaron Dessner of The National, who collaborated on Taylor Swift’s lockdown records Folklore and Evermore, had on the album after he helped to write and produce the record.

It said: “For the most part, ‘-‘ feels like a warm but cautious hug from a sensitive friend – Dessner gives Sheeran space to say what’s on his mind without trying to crowd him.”

However, the publication’s reviewer added that they felt most of the album was “doggedly one-paced”, but that it could be argued to be “an authentic representation of the mental health issues Sheeran was working through at the time”.

On Thursday, Sheeran also had success in the courts after he won a US copyright lawsuit which alleged he used parts of Marvin Gaye’s hit song Let’s Get It On for his own track, Thinking Out Loud.