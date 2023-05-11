Friends come out in support of couple in Martin Clunes planning battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Friends come out in support of couple in Martin Clunes planning battle

By Press Association
Martin Clunes (Ian West/PA)
Martin Clunes (Ian West/PA)

Friends and neighbours of a couple who have submitted plans for a permanent travellers’ site next to the home of actor Martin Clunes have written to the local authority to give their support to the “valued members of the community”.

The Doc Martin star and other villagers close to his home in Beaminster, Dorset, are objecting to the plans by Theo Langton and Ruth McGill.

The couple, who have lived in a 45ft by 16ft mobile home on land they own at Meerhay for 25 years, have applied for planning permission to continue living there permanently.

Men Behaving Badly star Clunes, 61, and his wife Philippa have lodged an objection to the plans along with several neighbours.

They say the proposals would intensify the existing travellers’ site and affect an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

They also object to the lack of amenities on the site such as electricity, water and sewage.

Planning officers at Dorset Council have recommended to the area planning committee to grant approval but the case was pulled from the agenda last month after a last-minute letter from Clunes’ lawyers.

In a letter of support for Mr Langton, Ros Kayes, a town councillor, wrote: “He is a gentle, deep thinking and inspiring climate activist who is passionate about community resilience to global warming – a subject about which he has considerable expertise.

“Theo is very community minded, having served as a Beaminster town councillor, and is respected and well loved in the local community.”

Paula Tuff, director of community group the Prout Bridge Project, wrote: “They have been valued members of our community for years and have been pro-environmentally active.

“Their children have attended our youth club and it saddens us greatly that at times of hardship anyone would consider making a family homeless or question their right to have family members visit their home.”

Local resident Carolyn Emett wrote: “I have walked past their dwelling on many occasions and it doesn’t impinge on the local area. They are responsible, low-impact inhabitants of their land.

“I wholeheartedly support their application, as I think they and their children are an asset to Beaminster.”

Letters of opposition to the plan have also been received, with Anna Hazlehurst writing: “This area of Beaminster is AONB, as such a travellers’ site should not be permitted.

“The lanes are narrow, the hedges high and any large vehicles are a danger to the many walkers and riders we have in the area.

“The spring water currently supplying the family is inadequate for any more people, additionally the spring is located on someone else’s land.

“There is no management of sewage, but with several streams running down through Beaminster and on to Bridport I feel there is a serious risk of water contamination.”

The letter submitted to the council by Clunes’ solicitors, Kitson Trotman, said the applicants do not fit within the definition of “travellers” and approving the plans for the permanent site would set a “harmful precedent”.

Planning officers at the council have previously recommended the plans are approved, saying: “Given the ongoing policy and research background of lack of available site options, coupled with the minimal visual impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it is considered that the use of this site as a permanent base for this traveller family is acceptable.

“It is considered that the scheme is also acceptable in residential amenity terms. The development would also be acceptable in terms of highway safety issues.”

A date has not been published for the case to be considered again by the planning committee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
3
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
4
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant
5
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer breaks silence on Dundee exit and says he was ‘saddened and disappointed’…
6
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
7
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
8
Football clubs across Courier Country are enjoying a crowd boom. Image: SNS
Attendance boom for 12 senior Tayside and Fife teams as astonishing numbers revealed –…
9
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
10
Police are investigating the incident at south Inch Park in Perth
Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark