Kate Winslet leads trend for vampy black outfits at the Bafta TV awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kate Winslet leads trend for vampy black outfits at the Bafta TV awards

By Press Association
Kate Winslet was one of the many stars wearing all black on the Bafta TV awards red carpet (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Winslet was one of the many stars wearing all black on the Bafta TV awards red carpet (Yui Mok/PA)

The sun might have been shining in London for the Bafta TV awards, but black was the overwhelming fashion trend on the red carpet.

Stars including Bad Sisters actress Sharon Horgan and I Am Ruth’s Kate Winslet led a slew of celebrities wearing all black for the annual awards ceremony honouring the best of British television, hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet (Yui Mok/PA)

Nominated for the best leading actress gong for her role in I Am Ruth, Winslet kept things sleek and simple on the red carpet.

The form-fitting black midi dress had an asymmetric halterneck silhouette, and Winslet had her hair swept into an updo. Giving the look a subtle pop of colour, she paired the dress with deep purple heels.

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton (Yui Mok/PA)

Winslet walked the red carpet with her daughter Mia Threapleton, who acts alongside her in I Am Ruth. Threapleton matched her mother in black: wearing a halterneck jumpsuit with wide legs, a white cummerbund and her hair in a similar updo.

Sharon Horgan
Sharon Horgan (Yui Mok/PA)

Horgan wore a black gown by cult label The Vampire’s Wife, set up by model Susie Cave.

The slightly see-through dress had puff shoulders and a floral motif. Called the Night Sparrow Floral-Devore Gown, it retails at £1,795.

“The gracious high neckline and capped sleeves whisper of Victoriana,” the brand says of the dress.

Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman (Yui Mok/PA)

Claudia Winkleman is nominated for best entertainment performance for her role presenting reality show Traitors.

Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman (Yui Mok/PA)

On the red carpet, she gave a sartorial nod to the BBC show by wearing a tailored black suit with the word Faithful emblazoned across the back.

Golda Rosheuvel
Golda Rosheuvel (Yui Mok/PA)

Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton actress Golda Rosheuvel swapped towering wigs and corseted gowns for a modern black dress with silver sparkly detailing on the bodice and a chiffon cape attachment.

Michelle Visage
Michelle Visage (Yui Mok/PA)

Taking on red carpet presenting duties for the event, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wore a Versace-inspired black gown laden with chains by Berlin-based designer Jasmin Erbas.

Laura Whitmore
Laura Whitmore (Yui Mok/PA)

Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore wore a vampy black gown for the awards show. The two-piece gown had a surreal see-through mesh section around the midriff and simple Nineties-inspired spaghetti straps.

Frankie Bridge
Frankie Bridge (Yui Mok/PA)

Continuing the trend for sexy black outfits was singer Frankie Bridge, in a slim-fitting gown with long sleeves, a high neck and extreme cut-outs on either side of the waist.

Anita Rani
Anita Rani (Yui Mok/PA)

Presenter Anita Rani seemed to take inspiration from Nineties supermodels in her look: a silky black gown with a halterneck and loose cowl neck and open back.

Her super short hair was slicked back and on Instagram she thanked her “sexy makeup witch” – make-up artist SJ Wai – for her smokey eye look.

Vogue Williams
Vogue Williams (Yui Mok/PA)

Irish model Vogue Williams continued the trend for all black, in a daring Alice Temperley gown made up of a bodysuit underneath a sheer mesh dress over the top.

She topped off the look with a long slicked back ponytail and bright red lip.

The Bafta Television awards with P&O Cruises will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday at 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
2
General view of Charleston Drive in Dundee
Two men charged as £13.5k worth of drugs found in Dundee
3
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
5
4
Christopher Maxwell.
Fife brute handed £5 note to partner to ‘get help’ after savage beating
5
CR0042712, Neil Henderson, Markinch. Ibrox Disaster Memorial. Picture shows; Pics of unveiling and blessing of the completely upgraded Markinch Ibrox Disaster Memorial for the five boys from the village that were killed in the tragedy. The memorial stone now sits in a specially created garden area with a new fence which is designed to look like the Ibrox stadium gates and includes the five boys names. Sunday May 14th 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rangers legends help unveil Ibrox Disaster memorial garden in Markinch
6
Police outside Lovett's barbers on Exchange Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee barbers ‘deflated’ as business hit by second break-in
7
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
8
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0042918 Humza Yousaf is visiting NHS24's Contact Centre at Caledonian House in Dundee
Humza Yousaf reacts to Dundee woman’s shock eight-year surgery wait
4
9
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
10
Perth Sheriff Court..... 17.07.17 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** Matthew Pope is led from court see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
SIM card find could sink Dundee killer Matthew Pope’s parole bid