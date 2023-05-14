Gold dresses and splashes of colour lead best outfits at Bafta TV awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gold dresses and splashes of colour lead best outfits at Bafta TV awards

By Press Association
Anne-Marie Duff (L) and Clara Amfo took to the red carpet for the Bafta TV awards (Yui Mok/PA)
Bright colours and disco-inspired gowns were some of the looks modelled by celebrities on the TV Bafta awards red carpet.

The ceremony, billed as the biggest night in the UK television calendar, saw presenters Clara Amfo and Michelle Visage taking on hosting duties for the red carpet, before handing over to comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the main event.

Anne-Marie Duff
Anne-Marie Duff (Yui Mok/PA)

Nominated for the best supporting actress award for her role in Bad Sisters, Anne-Marie Duff wore an ethereal gown that sparkled on the red carpet.

The princess-style gown had an off-the-shoulder neckline and layers of tulle in the skirt.

Georgia Toffolo
Georgia Toffolo (Yui Mok/PA)

Fresh off her stint on the first series of I’m A Celebrity Legend, former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo wore a romantic red outfit for the event.

The dress was by Rodarte, an American brand stars like Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh often turn to for red carpet outfits.

It had statement shoulders, white lace around the bodice and a red rose at the bottom of the deep-V neckline.

Clara Amfo
Clara Amfo (Yui Mok/PA)

Presenter Clara Amfo brought a welcome splash of sunshine with her red carpet outfit: a bright orange strapless dress with a mullet-style skirt.

Tess Daly
Tess Daly (Yui Mok/PA)

Golden outfits were something of a micro trend at the TV Baftas, with Tess Daly leading the charge in a halterneck-style pleated gown, with her hair in its signature waves.

Zara McDermott
Zara McDermott (Yui Mok/PA)

Documentary presenter and former Love Islander Zara McDermott also picked up on the gold trend, wearing a disco-inspired form-fitting dress with a deep-V and slim straps.

Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue (Yui Mok/PA)

Instead of a sparkling gold, Dannii Minogue opted for a sunshine yellow hue at the TV Baftas.

The Australian singer, who fronts new BBC Three dating show I Kissed A Boy, wore a bright floaty gown with a floral applique and cape attachment by luxury Australian label Jason Grech.

“London is magnificent today, I’m feeling this sunshine,” Minogue wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of her holding a yellow rose to match her gown.

Daisy May Cooper
Daisy May Cooper (Yui Mok/PA)

Picking up on the popular trend for boudoir-inspired red carpet fashion, Daisy May Cooper wore a pale pink nightie-style dress with a fluffy trim and matching long jacket over the top, by costume designer Amy Day.

Nominated for the best female performance in a comedy programme for her role in Am I Being Unreasonable?, Cooper paired the look with loose waves in her blonde hair, giving an old Hollywood vibe to the ensemble.

Compared to the outfit she wore to the 2019 ceremony, which was made up black bin bags, it was certainly a more glamorous look, and seemed to be a softer take on the pink-obsessed Barbiecore trend sweeping fashion at the moment.

Emma Willis
Emma Willis (Yui Mok/PA)

Presenter Emma Willis was another star opting for a bright colour, wearing a deconstructed red gown with daring cutouts and matching shoes.

Meera Syal
Meera Syal (Yui Mok/PA)

Set to receive the Bafta Fellowship at the ceremony, Goodness Gracious Me actress Meera Syal donned a bejewelled olive lehenga-style outfit by luxury Indian bridal and partywear brand Bibi London.

The Bafta Television Awards with P&O Cruises will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday at 7pm.

