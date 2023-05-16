Sting on songwriting: I listen to the music and ask it to tell me a story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sting on songwriting: I listen to the music and ask it to tell me a story

By Press Association
Sting (Eric Ryan Anderson/PA)
Sting (Eric Ryan Anderson/PA)

Sting has said that when he writes songs he listens to the music and asks it to “tell me a story”.

The multi-award-winning musician said it was his “job” to “translate abstraction” into stories and characters and that it happened “nine times out of 10”.

The former frontman of The Police, 71, is due to be awarded a fellowship by the Ivors Academy on Thursday.

Gala performance of The Last Ship
Sting is due to be awarded a fellowship by the Ivors Academy (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He will be the 23rd fellow the academy has inducted in its 79-year history, and joins the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading, Peter Gabriel and Sir Elton John.

Throughout his career, he has won 17 Grammys, three Brits and various other accolades.

He was the primary songwriter and frontman of new wave rock band The Police from 1977 until 1984, after which he left to pursue a solo career.

The band found fame with hits such as Roxanne, Message In A Bottle and So Lonely.

Speaking about his songwriting process, Sting said: “There’s no one way of knowing how it’s going to happen.

“I tend to write music first. And then if you construct the music in the right way, it already has an abstract narrative.

“So my job is to translate that abstraction into lyrics, into stories, and into characters. I listen to the music, ask the music to tell me the story.

“And, nine times out of 10, it comes, eventually.”

Sting’s 1983 hit Every Breath You Take was nominated for three Grammy awards at the 26th annual ceremony, including song of the year.

He said he had been staying at a house once owned by James Bond creator Ian Fleming in Jamaica while writing the song in 1982.

Sting said that “some of the spirit” of the famous fictional secret agent lay in the song.

Queen Elizabeth II 92nd birthday
Sting has won 17 Grammys, three Brits and other accolades (David Mirzoeff/PA)

“Every night I’d sit at Ian Fleming’s desk and try to write songs,” he said.

“I think one of the strange things about Every Breath You Take is that it’s very ambiguous. It has double meanings.

“I never contradict people’s interpretations, because I think it enriches the song. And this song has that double-edged thing.

“My theory is that James Bond, you know, he’s a double character. And I think some of that spirit is in this song, though you can interpret it any way you’d like.”

Sting has previously won seven Ivors including the lifetime achievement award in 2002, and said he regards the awards as “the most prestigious” in music.

To commemorate his new fellowship, the Ivors’ newly announced sponsor, Amazon Music, will release a previously unheard demo of Sting’s 2021 single If It’s Love, taken from his most recent album The Bridge.

It will be released exclusively on Amazon Music.

The winners of the 2023 Ivors will be announced at a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on May 18.

