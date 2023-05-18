Martin Kemp to publish debut novel in November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Martin Kemp to publish debut novel in November

By Press Association
Martin Kemp to publish debut novel in November (Ian West/PA)
Martin Kemp to publish debut novel in November (Ian West/PA)

Spandau Ballet founding member Martin Kemp is to publish his debut novel later this year.

The musician and actor has signed a two-book deal with publisher Harper Collins, the first of which will arrive on November 9.

Titled The Game, the novel tells the story of Johnny Klein, a fallen 1980s pop star who has lost everything.

But when Johnny is thrown a lifeline by an old contact in the music business, he finds himself dragged into London’s dark underbelly with more at stake than his own shattered ego.

TV Choice Awards 2019 – London
The musician and actor has signed a two-book deal with publisher Harper Collins, the first of which will arrive on November 9 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kemp said: “I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am releasing my first novel with Harper Collins.

“I have written film scripts and biographies in the past, but fiction is a different ball game and one I absolutely love losing my head in. It’s based around a character I have carried with me for years.

“I’m just so pleased to be able to finally breathe life into him and to introduce you to Johnny Klein and The Game.”

Kemp was a founding member of 1980s new wave band Spandau Ballet and found further fame onscreen through roles in the 1990 film The Krays and EastEnders.

He has appeared in other TV shows such as The Road to Saigon and The Masked Singer, plus Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his son Roman.

Kemp and his wife Shirlie released a joint biography, A Love Story, in 2020 and he released a second memoir, Ticket to the World: My 80s Story, in 2022.

Kate Bradley, publishing director at Harper Fiction, said, “We feel hugely privileged and excited to welcome Martin Kemp to the Harper Fiction list.

“Martin is a cultural icon who has created a fictional alter-ego in Johnny Klein who is completely unforgettable.

“Readers will see a new side to Martin here, with the novel’s spotlight on the dark side of success and a protagonist in Johnny who has found himself on the wrong side of the precarious fame game.

“Johnny might be damaged, but he’s got real heart and soul, and his creator is an incredible storyteller.

“Martin has crafted a real British blockbuster, full of twists and some surprises too.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Martin’s new career as a novelist and can’t wait to share The Game with the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks