Jessie J announces birth of son describing him as ‘all my dreams come true’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jessie J announces birth of son describing him as ‘all my dreams come true’

By Press Association
Jessie J attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)
Jessie J attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

Jessie J has announced she gave birth to her first son a week ago describing him as “magic”.

The Price Tag singer, 35, announced she was pregnant in January – just over a year after revealing had suffered a miscarriage.

On Friday, she announced the news on her Instagram story telling fans she had been left in a flood of “happy tears”.

“A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable,” she wrote.

“I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He and I are both doing great.

“I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine.

“I am so grateful phew *happy tears*. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support.”

She added that she will return to Instagram “when I’m ready”.

The British singer is currently in a relationship with professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

Following her miscarriage in 2021, Jessie J shared words of support for others who had experienced losing a baby.

She said that in a “heartbreaking but beautiful way” the experience had “put life into perspective” for her.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks