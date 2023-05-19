Slowthai withdraws from Wembley Stadium show after court appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slowthai withdraws from Wembley Stadium show after court appearance

By Press Association
Slowthai during the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019 (PA)
Slowthai during the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019 (PA)

Slowthai has withdrawn from a scheduled performance at Wembley Stadium after appearing in court charged with two counts of rape.

The British rapper had been scheduled to appear alongside Britpop band Blur and Self Esteem at the show on July 8.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, was bailed at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15.

NME Awards 2020 – London
The British rapper had been scheduled to perform alongside Britpop band Blur and Self Esteem at the show on July 8 (PA)

On Friday, a statement from Metropolis Music said: “Metropolis Music confirms that Slowthai has withdrawn from his scheduled performance on July 8th at Wembley Stadium.”

Slowthai has “categorically” denied the charges and said he is “confident” his name will be cleared.

“I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

His withdrawal from the Wembley Stadium show comes after his name was removed from the line-ups of several major UK festivals.

He had been scheduled to perform at Glastonbury as well as Reading and Leeds this summer.

Earlier this week, the line-ups for the events – which previously listed him as an artist – no longer featured his name.

Slowthai was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019, and has won gongs at the NME Awards and UK Music Video Awards.

