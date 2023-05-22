Kevin Clifton pays tribute to ‘amazing’ daughter Minnie with Stacey Dooley

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Clifton has said his daughter with Stacey Dooley is “amazing”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star and the documentary maker welcomed their first child, Minnie, in January.

The couple met when they competed on the BBC show together in 2018, beating runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to take home the glitterball trophy.

Discussing his 18-week-old daughter, Clifton told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She’s amazing. I just left her this morning.

'I don't know how she does it!'@keviclifton says Stacey Dooley is an 'amazing mum'. pic.twitter.com/y6jJ1Lj3vp — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 22, 2023

“She’s just at that stage where she’s starting to laugh now, doing anything, even just sort of wobbling your head and going ‘hiya’ and she starts to giggle.”

Clifton praised Dooley saying: “She’s amazing. I’ve been on tour in Aberdeen last week and came back just for the day for Sunday and I spent the day with them and I’m absolutely exhausted from it.

“Stace, she just carries on. I don’t know how she does it. It must be this motherly thing that kicks in, I don’t know. I don’t know how she does it, she’s an amazing mum.”

Clifton, who is currently starring in a touring production of Strictly Ballroom, also paid tribute to former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman, who died in April.

He said: “Ten years ago on my very first show on Strictly Come Dancing – because Len I sort of knew a bit because he used to judge me in competitions and stuff – so I said ‘Can you give me any advice? This is my first show, how do I go about this?’

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman (Ian West/PA)

“And he said, ‘You know what, this is the biggest opportunity that we’ve ever seen for ballroom dancing. And without this, we’re just a bunch of ballroom dancers trying to make our way in life. And this has put it on this massive platform’.

“He said, ‘Just enjoy it and never get like too big for your boots. Don’t think ‘I’m on telly now, I’m a big superstar’, just don’t ever take it for granted. Just enjoy it’.”