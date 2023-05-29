Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jeremy Paxman to bid farewell to University Challenge after almost three decades

By Press Association
Jeremy Paxman will host his final edition of University Challenge (Joseph Scanlon/BBC/PA)
Jeremy Paxman will present his final edition of University Challenge, ending his reign as the longest-serving current quizmaster on British TV.

The veteran broadcaster, who has hosted the show since it was revived by the BBC in 1994, announced he was stepping down a year after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

It was later announced journalist and broadcaster Amol Rajan will take the reins becoming the third host of the programme in it’s 60-year history, after Bamber Gascoigne first launched the quiz in 1962.

University Challenge
New quiz host Amol Rajan on the updated set of University Challenge (Ric Lowe/Lifted Entertainment/ITV Studios/PA)

During his time in the quizmasters chair, Paxman became famed for his disapproving looks and combative style, which saw him clash with a number of contestants during his 29 years at the helm.

His final edition hosting the BBC Two show, which pits students in teams of four against rival universities and colleges, will air on Monday at 8.30pm.

Born in Leeds, Paxman started his career in 1972 on the BBC’s graduate trainee programme, working in local radio and reporting on the Troubles in Belfast.

Shortly after moving to London in 1977, he transferred from Tonight to investigative flagship programme Panorama, before stints on the Six O’Clock News and BBC One’s Breakfast Time.

He became a presenter of Newsnight in 1989, a position he would hold until June 2014, during which he interviewed high-profile figures from politics and culture.

Jeremy Paxman leaves Newsnight
Jeremy Paxman left Newsnight after 25 years at its helm (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Bowing out after 25 years, Paxman presented a Newsnight programme including an interview with then-London mayor Boris Johnson, while they both rode a tandem bicycle.

He announced in May 2021 he was being treated for Parkinson’s but said his symptoms were “currently mild”.

University Challenge is due to return this summer, featuring a new batch of fiendishly difficult questions and eager students with hopes of claiming the grand prize.

The BBC recently released first look images of the modernised set of University Challenge, which will feature a new title sequence, but the well-known title music and peerless voice of Roger Tilling will remain.

