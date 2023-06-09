Foo Fighters’ first album since death of Taylor Hawkins makes it to number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Foo Fighters’ first album since death of Taylor Hawkins makes it to number one

By Press Association
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2017 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2017 (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Foo Fighters’ first record since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins has secured the top spot in the UK albums chart.

It is the sixth official number one album scored by the US rock band, who released But Here We Are on June 2.

Comprising Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Pat Smear, this is the band’s 11th studio album, and its first since Hawkins died in March 2022 aged 50.

PA My VH1 Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022 (PA Archive)

At the time Foo Fighters were on the South American leg of their world tour, and they then cancelled all their upcoming tour dates.

In the last seven days, But Here We Are has racked up 44,500 chart units, according to the Official Charts Company.

The band previously topped the charts with 2002’s One By One, 2007’s Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, 2011’s Wasting Light, 2017’s Concrete And Gold and Medicine At Midnight in 2021.

In the number two spot on the albums chart is Council Skies by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Gallagher previously saw chart-topping success with their eponymous debut album in 2011, 2015’s Chasing Yesterday, 2017’s Who Built The Moon and compilation album Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 in 2021.

When frontman Gallagher was in the 90s band Oasis with his brother Liam, the group scored eight UK number one albums including hit records Definitely Maybe (1994), What’s The Story Morning Glory (1995) and Be Here Now (1997).

Third in the albums chart this week is Lewis Capaldi’s previously chart-topping record, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which is followed by Taylor Swift’s Midnights in fourth.

The American singer’s album re-entered the top five when Swift announced the release of ‘The Til Dawn’ edition featuring a remix of Karma with American rapper Ice Spice.

When it was released last October, Midnights debuted at number one in the charts and became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

In the number five spot on the albums chart is Harry’s House by Harry Styles, which first charted in June 2022, shortly after it was released.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Dave and Central Cee have pushed Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s collaboration on Miracle off the top spot with their new track Sprinter.

The single has had the biggest opening week of the year so far, securing 108,200 chart units and a record-breaking 13.4 million streams, the biggest week of streams for a rap single ever, according to the Official Charts Company.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]