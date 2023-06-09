Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Sam Fender plays homecoming gig at Newcastle’s St James’ Park

By Press Association
Sam Fender (PA)
Sam Fender (PA)

Sam Fender walked out on stage to the tune of Local Hero and it could not have been more apt when he opened the first of two massive homecoming gigs at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

In front of a sell-out 50,000 crowd, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter from North Shields played the biggest gig of his career, later admitting he had been “terrified”.

The Newcastle United fan, who famously turned up on the BBC Breakfast TV sofa looking hungover after partying with fans when the Magpies were bought by Saudi interests, wore a vintage replica training top and at times the gig seemed like a Magpies home game, with hundreds of black and white flags flying in the stands, and chants of “Toon Toon, Black and White Army” breaking out between songs.

Sam Fender plays St James’ Park
Fans wait for Sam Fender to perform at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

June 9 was an auspicious night for a Tynesider – that is the date of the Blaydon Races song, which always features at Newcastle United games.

At one point, Fender described the idea of playing St James’ as a “joke” for the band.

The outpouring of emotion from fans looked to have almost overwhelmed him at times as the band smashed through the set list.

And during the triumphant encore, Fender thanks the crowd after admitting the idea of the concert had terrified him. He said: “You singing along has really helped. Thank you.”

The Ivor Novello winner released his debut solo album Hypersonic Missiles in September 2019, following it up with second album Seventeen Going Under in October 2021.

In selling out St James’ Park, Fender follows his hero Bruce Springsteen who played to 76,000 fans over two nights at the stadium in 1985.

