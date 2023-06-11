Love Islander pulled in different directions as boys compete for her affections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Islander pulled in different directions as boys compete for her affections

By Press Association
Love Islander Molly Marsh will be pulled in two directions as she is caught between the affections of the male contestants in the latest episode (ITV/PA)
Love Islander Molly Marsh will be pulled in two directions as she is caught between the affections of the male contestants in the latest episode (ITV/PA)

Love Islander Molly Marsh will be pulled in different directions as she is caught between the affections of the male contestants in the latest episode.

Both Zachariah Noble and Sammy Root, who are coupled up with other villa residents, express their interest in 21-year-old musical theatre performer Molly on Sunday’s instalment of the ITV2 reality dating show.

Project manager Sammy is partnered with aesthetics practitioner Jess Harding after the female islanders were given the power to choose who they wanted to be partnered with on Friday’s episode.

Following the re-coupling in the new episode, Sammy tells Molly: “At the end of the day, I don’t (want to) come across (as being) in your face, but at the same time, I don’t (want to) waste my time.”

Replying, Molly says: “I’m not closing myself off, I’m not doing that because it’s way too early, so you don’t have to think I’m out of bounds, because I’m not.”

They had previously flirted when the 22-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell.

Elsewhere, Zachariah also tells Molly: “I feel like I needed to say something right now, I’m definitely just trying to put myself out there right now, I’m definitely thinking about you.”

The personal trainer and basketball player, who entered as a bombshell, later kisses her in the challenge, which sees the male contestants grab as much Love Island cash as possible to buy a gift for the girl of their choice.

Catherine Agbaje, who Zachariah is in a couple with in the villa, calls his behaviour “f***** up”.

There has also been previous tension between Molly and her partner Mitchel Taylor when she kissed Zachariah and Tyrique Hyde during a challenge.

Earlier in the week, Mitchel told Whitney Adebayo he only has eyes for Molly and is closed off from getting to know the other girls.

He later told Molly that he would let her do her “thing” as she explores her options.

Love Island airs on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]