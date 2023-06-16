Atlanta star Zazie Beetz says filming for Black Mirror was ‘hazardous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Atlanta star Zazie Beetz says filming for Black Mirror was ‘hazardous’

By Press Association
Zazie Beetz stars in the new series of Black Mirror (Ian West/PA)
Zazie Beetz stars in the new series of Black Mirror (Ian West/PA)

Atlanta star Zazie Beetz has said that filming for Black Mirror was “hazardous” as she was “running through wild forests that were not pruned”.

Series six of dystopian show Black Mirror debuted on Netflix on Thursday, with Beetz, 32, playing paparazzi photographer Bo in episode Mazey Day, starring Clara Rugaard and Danny Ramirez.

Talking about what it was like to film the episode, Beetz told the PA news agency: “It was very hazardous running through wild forests that were not pruned, through the brush and the bushes, and I think the night-time (filming) definitely made it dicey, but I guess that makes it more real.”

Mazey Day was shot in Spain and follows a troubled starlet who is constantly being followed by members of the paparazzi.

Parts of the episode take place at night, but Beetz explained that some of the scenes were faked to look dark.

She said: “We actually had a lot of daytime things that kind of get faked for night. So a lot of the running, not all, some of the running in the woods, it was daytime.”

Portraying a member of the paparazzi who follows starlet Mazey Day, Beetz said that she enjoyed having the opportunity to switch up her perspective and explore something new.

“It was interesting to adjust perspective for the character and to understand sort of the motivation or empathy for someone who chooses to be paparazzi”, she said.

“I think it’s a profession that a lot of people perhaps judge in terms of invasion of privacy and encroaching on people who don’t want to be encroached upon, but I also understand that there’s an element of symbiosis between celebrity and paparazzi.”

She added: “I enjoyed that element of growing the character and learning the character and coming at it from her point of view.”

Talking about Bo, Charlie Brooker, creator of Black Mirror, said that Beetz was able to balance the character’s complexities.

He said: “Bo is a flintier character having to make some hard choices, but she’s got a conscience.

“We see that she’s slightly troubled by what she’s doing, but she’s also quite tough in that episode as well.

“Zazie is very charismatic, but she balances the complexity of the character. It’s a tricky role to pull off, but she’s more than capable of it.”

Series six of Black Mirror comprises five hour-long episodes and stars actors that include Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy and Rob Delaney.

Brooker said that the sixth series of Black Mirror has a greater variety of stories than the last “because each episode is so radically different in terms of setting and tone”.

More from The Courier

Brewdog and Fussy have launched a beer scented deodorant. Image: Fussy
BrewDog launches 'world first' beer-scented deodorant
Elliott Parish.
St Johnstone part company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Liam Fox: Former Dundee United boss has rejoined former club Hearts. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox appointed Hearts B team head coach
Volunteers and staff members standing outside The Birks Cinema.
Netflix, cost of living and 'glorious weather' leave Aberfeldy cinema at threat of closure
Site of the former Mountcastle Quarry and now the located of Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.
£15m plan for holiday lodges at Fife quarry unveiled
photo shows Sam Eljamel next to a diagram of a brain.
COURIER OPINION: Public inquiry must be held into disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel cover-up claims
Police on Mains Road in Dundee
Three men arrested after 'disturbance' on Dundee street
ARBROATH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 22: A general stadium view during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Cove Rangers at Gayfield Park, on April 22, 2023, in Arbroath, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)
Arbroath sign Linlithgow Rose goal machine Mark Stowe
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
Fife fraudster jailed for £350k motorhomes scam